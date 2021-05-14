Like so many nonprofits, the STAR Foundation had to make some major adjustments in response to the pandemic. The organization, which offers job readiness skills and computer training for adults at no charge, had to make major changes to its protocol in the early days.
Most of the students are in low socio-economic demographics and the goal of the foundation is to help them improve their personal situation and by extension the community as a whole.
Kyajuana Gilbert, executive director of the foundation, says that the group takes a holistic approach to the training.
“A lot of people think that it’s just computer training or training that will make them a better employee but there’s also life skills that come along with it. We also teach them financial planning and outlook so when they start getting that paycheck, it ensures that they’re using it to better the lives of their children and families.”
Offering that training and programming has been a challenge over the past year and a half, but Gilbert says their dedicated staff has found ways to forge ahead.
“Of course, due to COVID, we were shut down during the shelter-in-place orders. The office team returned to the office in May and June (2020) and we started started having students in July. We had to shift to allow for physical distance and we had to do all of the things, like temperature checks and wearing masks. We also could only have four-to-five students at a time, which was pretty challenging,” she said.
“We always want to see a nice size graduating class. Now we’re closer to our usual 10. But it’s been tough. Some of the students have had to drop out because someone in their family got COVID or they were exposed. Right now, we have four amazing women who are ready to work and they’re really excited. We’re hoping that by the fall we can have a full classroom again.”
Of course, in order to keep their mission going, they have to hold fundraisers. That, naturally, has been an additional challenge under the circumstances. Gilbert notes that the annual gala had to be shelved for 2020, which definitely hurt.
“It was tough not having our bread and butter fundraiser. We shifted a lot of energy into our annual letter writing campaign at the end of the year to raise funds that way. But people really look forward to our gala,” Gilbert said.
“And for us, fundraisers are how we keep the lights on and pay our team. It’s how we continue to offer the services that we do. It costs $1,200 per student but that’s covered so that they can get the training they need to be successful, which helps the entire community.”
For all of these reasons, the STAR Foundation board was determined to organize a fun and safe event for 2021. And they’ve done just that. The STARgazing Low Country Boil will be held at 5:30 p.m. May 27 at Village Creek Landing on St. Simons Island. Entertainment will be provided by Owen Plant and the florals by Edward of St. Simons. The classic Southern cuisine will be served up courtesy of Halyards Catering. Raffles with plenty of prizes will be available, as will a “crazy pants” contest for the fellas.
Gilbert says it’s sure to be a memorable evening.
“It’s very excited and we are just so grateful to our board members who had this vision. They said ‘we have to do something to make a fundraiser happen this year — and they did,” she said.
One of those people making it happen is Molly Moroney-Norrett. She along with co-chair Courtney Prince were committed to supporting the cause and lining up all the pieces to make sure it happened.
“We moved the gala three times and finally during a meeting we decided to move it to Jan. 28, 2022. But we knew we needed to do something to boost the bottom line. We wanted to do something outside and something more casual, so a low country boil at Village Creek Landing was perfect,” Moroney-Norrett said.
And, she adds, the raffle prizes are really going to be special.
“We have a basket of wine with 12 bottles. Each bottle retails for more than $40 so it’s nice wine,” she said. “We also have a fun item that’s called the Bakers Dozen Date Nights, where we have 12 gift certificates for island restaurants so couples can have 12 date nights.”
While the fundraiser is designed to be a light, exciting evening out, the reason behind it all — from the raffles to the food — is to support the STAR students and help them create a better future for themselves and the community.