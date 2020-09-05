By Monsignor Christopher J. Schreck’s estimation, he’s come full circle in the clergy by becoming parish priest at St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island.
Well, almost. There’s a roughly 70-mile and 37-year gap in the arc lying between Savannah, where he was first ordained in 1977 as an associate pastor at St. James Catholic Church, and St. Simons.
During that nearly four-decade span, Schreck spent more than 30 years in seminary education and administration starting in 1983 as academic dean, associate professor and professor of sacred scripture at Regional Seminary of Saint Vincent de Paul in Boynton Beach, Fla. From 1993 and 2007, Schreck was professor of sacred scripture and vice-rector at Saint James Borromeo Seminary in Philadelphia.
“I stayed engrossed in scriptures,’’ and that led to the professorships, he said.
He taught all major areas of the New Testament with a specialty in the synoptic gospels — Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. His main focus was the Gospel of Luke, as well as the Apostle Paul.
He also taught about the Apocalypse as laid out in Revelation, which he called “the most captivating.”
Those studies of the gospel has certainly eased his preparation of homilies for St. William’s three weekend masses, he said.
“Having a special interest in studying scriptures has made preaching very easy,’’ he said.
Being parish priest at St. William also comes with less pressure than speaking in the academic environment.
“Preaching in a seminary is different because there are professors in the audience,’’ he said, “experts and real scholars.”
Not that he’s not one himself. After earning an A.B. (bachelor’s degree) in classical studies from the College of William and Mary, Schreck earned a baccalaureate in sacred theology and a licentiate in sacred scripture from the Pontifical Bible Institute in Rome, Italy, and a Ph.D. in sacred theology with a concentration in sacred scripture from Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium.
He called it delightful to speak to a parish during the current troubling times and relating the Bible to modern issues. Schreck said the Bible has great passages by inspired authors although their identities are often unknown.
“You won’t find who wrote those great words of the Old Testament, like First and Second Kings,’’ he said.
He referred to one passage saying, “In those days, there was no king in Israel and each man did the best he could.”
Schreck said the stories of the Bible illustrate that bad times don’t last but don’t always assure us that all earthly trials are over.
“One thing that’s always true is this, too, will pass, and there will be something different,’’ but the Bible doesn’t guarantee it won’t be worse, Schreck said.
He also spent some time at Notre Dame University where he attended football games at perhaps the nation’s most storied setting and was there when Ronald Reagan spoke in 1981 in his first appearance after becoming president. Reagan had starred as George “The Gipper” Gipp in the film “Knute Rockne: All American.”
“He had some jokes about the Gipper,’’ Schreck said.
But to even things out, Notre Dame gave an award to former Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Edwin Muskie.
In his own way, Schreck crossed an aisle, although not a political one. He said he loved listening to Billy Graham, a Baptist, who had a simple message on the centrality of Jesus in the world.
“He tried to get people to make a commitment to Jesus and make it part of their daily lives,’’ Schreck said.
He noted that Graham said of the Bible there’s no more sin in any book but also said, “There’s no failure that can’t be made right.”
One of the failures of the Catholic Church has been it handling of sexual abuse by priests. The church is working hard at prevention beginning with preparation for the priesthood, Schreck said.
“It’s been one of the primary concerns in our seminary work. People have the right to have good and holy priests,’’ he said.
He acknowledged his anger that the church’s reputation was tarnished by a few.
“Most bishops did the right thing. A few didn’t,’’ he said.
Schreck is nearing 70 and said this is his last assignment with the church and one he fully expects to enjoy.
“Seven years would put me at 75,’’ the age his predecessor at St. William, Monsignor William Keneally, retired, he said.
Monsignor Keneally said he’s known Schreck since 1970.
“He’s a highly educated and brilliant man. He’ll be great for St. Williams for the seven or eight years until he retires,’’ Keneally said.
As for Keneally, he’ll be around to help because he’s staying on St. Simons.
“I just love the place,’’ he said.
Although he said “I’m just taking it easy,’’ Keneally said he is conducting some weekday morning masses, greeting parishioners and assisting in other ways.
He also has friends in Columbus and Savannah that he visits, but he has been compelled lately to mostly stay close to home.
“Because of the coronavirus, I’m not doing much traveling,’’ he said.
Like his predecessor, Schreck relishes the assignment and the tranquility of St. Simons Island.
“I love the whole atmosphere of the island. I love that we get some many vacationers coming through,’’ he said. “We meet people from all over the nation and the world.”
The parish has 700 to 800 people in about 500 households on St. Simons and Sea Island. Although the church has a lot of retired parishioners, it also has a lot of young people.
“We have 50 from this parish that go to (school) at St. Francis,’’ he said.
Like other churches, because of the coronavirus St. Williams stopped live masses for awhile and streamed its services. It has resumed in person masses but, to maintain social distancing, it limits attendance at masses to 100 people in a sanctuary that can seat 400.
If there is good news, it’s this:
“We are starting to approach that limit,’’ he said.