Chris Moncus likes his job. And he should — it took 20 years to prepare for it.
As the student ministry director at St. Simons United Methodist Church, Moncus jokes that he does a lot of emailing. He has a few other responsibilities too: organizing Sunday school, planning and preparing for Vacation Bible School, events at the church, field trips, mission trips and managing volunteers.
“This is a perception you only preach and do Sunday school,” Moncus said. “But I have already dealt with one family crisis. It’s an emotional job.”
That’s in stark contrast to the communications role he’s traditionally filled, which is structured, orderly and segmented, he said.
Early in his career, Moncus worked in several ministry jobs, including two years in youth ministry. At the time, he was more focused on communications roles, especially on the back-end, audiovisual side. He didn’t feel like he belonged there, though.
Around 2011, he decided to take what he thought was going to be a short break from ministry while he reevaluated. He worked on his own business as a prolific local freelance photographer with Chris Moncus Photography, but continued to do the same kind of communications work as a volunteer with churches and was briefly employed by the Gathering Place, he said.
That quick break turned into a 10-year gap in his employment in ministry in the blink of an eye. It wasn’t like he’d ever stopped working with churches, but it was all as a volunteer.
The reevaluation wasn’t easy. It just didn’t feel like he was doing the right thing. There was something else “calling for” him, Moncus recalled. He knew he did not want to go back to communications, but wasn’t sure what else he could do. He’d done some youth ministry from 2001 to 2003, but that was a long time ago, he said.
A quote by Jim Collins, award-winning author on the topic of business management, about making sure a company — or in this case, church — has the right people on the bus, and that those people are in the seat that’s right for them stuck in his mind.
“I felt like I was on the right bus, but not what seat I’m supposed to be in,” Moncus said. “I supported what other people had to say, but I felt called to directly connect with people in the church.”
Ultimately, what it turned out he needed what that 10-year break. In early 2021, he had the realization that he was being called to student ministry, nearly 20 years since he’d last done so as a job.
“The where was in question,” he said.
Ultimately, he landed at St. Simons UMC, due in large part to its senior pastor, Tom Jones.
“After meeting Tom, I was pretty sure it was a great church. I am now sure it is a great church,” Moncus said.
In hindsight, those 10 years since he left full-time ministry work were far from wasted. He feels it prepared him for the role. Especially working with customers. The way he chose his clients — yes, he chose them, not the other way around — while focusing on his private business was a largely emotional process as well. Listen, don’t speak is an important lesson he learned.
“That’s true in business, but it’s also in James,” he said, quoting an excerpt from James 1:19 that reads “Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry.”
The communications experience also helped with organizing the ministry and planning trips, newsletter, communicating with parents, etc.
“Communication is very important,” Moncus said. “You can’t participate in what you don’t know about or understand.”