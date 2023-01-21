In March 2020, a church choir in Washington state hit the national news for spreading COVID-19 to more than 50 people, resulting in two deaths. That headline put a halt to choir practices across the country and temporarily derailed the St. Simons Sacred Music Festival after its inaugural recital.

“It hit the national news really quick: ‘Whatever you do, don’t sing,’” said Nathaniel Roper, Glynn Academy’s director of choral and orchestral activities and one of the founders of the sacred music festival.

More from this section

Church thrift store benefits community

Church thrift store benefits community

Mission work takes many forms, and it’s not always about helping people halfway around the world (although that certainly is important). About 10 years ago First Presbyterian Church in Darien opened Antiques & More in their former manse to raise money for the church fellowship hall.