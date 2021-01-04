010420_village

St. Simons Rotary recently presented a check for $24,000 to the Golden Isles Veterans Village Initiative (GIVVI). The program is helping to create supportive housing for the area’s homeless veterans and foster self-sufficiency and living with purpose after military service. In addition to housing, veterans will receive job training and access to health care. SSI Rotary has been a major partner since GIVVI’s inception, along with other District 6920 Rotary clubs and many private and public organizations.

Pictured are Joe Leek, St. Simons Rotary president-elect and GIVVI board member, from left; Beverly Trainer, Rotary president; Doug Sharp, Rotary member and GIVVI donor; Margaret Jacobs, chairwoman of GIVVI and past Rotary District Governor and James Vivenzio, GIVVI board member, both members of Golden Isles Rotary Club.

GA graduate finding success at MIT

In the summer after her freshman year at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Maggie Zheng stood in a California desert preparing to launch her first rocket.

Raphael Warnock makes campaign stop in Brunswick

Before going out to speak to a sizable crowd gathered in front of the GlynnDems office in Lanier Plaza, the Rev. Raphael Warnock explained why he decided to enter the race for one of Georgia’s U.S. Senate seats up for grabs this election cycle.