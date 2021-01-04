St. Simons Rotary recently presented a check for $24,000 to the Golden Isles Veterans Village Initiative (GIVVI). The program is helping to create supportive housing for the area’s homeless veterans and foster self-sufficiency and living with purpose after military service. In addition to housing, veterans will receive job training and access to health care. SSI Rotary has been a major partner since GIVVI’s inception, along with other District 6920 Rotary clubs and many private and public organizations.
Pictured are Joe Leek, St. Simons Rotary president-elect and GIVVI board member, from left; Beverly Trainer, Rotary president; Doug Sharp, Rotary member and GIVVI donor; Margaret Jacobs, chairwoman of GIVVI and past Rotary District Governor and James Vivenzio, GIVVI board member, both members of Golden Isles Rotary Club.