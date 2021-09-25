St. Simons Presbyterian Church will pipe in a year-long celebration of its 75th anniversary Sunday with birthday cupcakes on the front lawn.
Six bagpipers and five drummers from the First Coast Highlanders would seem like a pretty big celebration in itself, but the Rev. Alan Dyer said the church had planned more for the first Sunday of a celebration that will have events throughout the year.
“COVID has interrupted some of our intended good plans,’’ he said.
The first anniversary day of 2021 was to have featured a bagpiper leading a parade of worshippers along Kings Way.
“We were going to invite the congregation and friends from the community to join us for worship then march to the Casino, a march/parade back to where we came from,’’ he said.
At the Casino atrium, the marchers would have enjoyed a big Sunday lunch.
“If there’s one thing our church loves to do, it’s to eat together. We follow the example of Jesus with the table of fellowship,’’ he said.
That celebration will still happen once the COVID-19 cases have dropped, Dyer said.
“We haven’t canceled it. We’ve just postponed it,’’ he said.
There will also likely be a big celebration on anniversary Sunday in 2022, he said.
Those Sunday lunches are a tradition of celebrating the church’s birthday, an observance churches in other denominations would call homecoming Sunday.
Chartered in 1946, St. Simons Presbyterian worshipped in the former Casino theater in the village and subsequently worshipped in the community building as it raised funds to build a church, Dyer said.
The cornerstone was laid in 1954, and the church was completed the same year, he said.
“From those 46 members, we now have a congregation of about 650,’’ he said.
The church just recently completed a two-year renovation and during the worst of COVID conducted Sunday worship under a tent at Frederica Academy. A few weeks ago, the church resumed inside services with the safety of masks and a new air purification system.
“We are a congregation that seeks to be the hands and feet of Jesus in Glynn County and beyond, sharing the love of Jesus with others.”
In both services Sunday, “We’ll give thanks to God for all the work that has been done and continues to be done,’’ Dyer said. There will be cupcakes after both services, but the First Coast Highlanders will play after the second.
Sunday is just the beginning, he said.
“We’re going to look for opportunities every month to celebrate milestones,’’ he said.
Rhonda Hambright, director of the music ministry, said there will be Sunday afternoon concerts each month. The first will be an organ recital by Amy Bishop at 3 p.m. Oct. 24, she said.
The church will also dedicate its enormous new pipe organ next year, she said.
Hambright said bagpipers are important parts of Presbyterian history.
John Calvin, the 16th Century French church reformer, and John Knox, the leader of the Protestant Reformation in Scotland, are credited with founding the Presbyterianism. Knox transformed Scotland into the staunchest Calvinist country in the world. With Scotland considered the cradle of the faith, many U.S. churches use bagpipes in special observances.
St. Simons Presbyterian has an annual Kirking O’ the Tartans service in which members display clan tartans. The First Coach Highlanders provide the pipes and drums at those services and last performed at one in February 2020 at Epworth’s Strickland Auditorium at Epworth in a joint service with St. Simons Presbyterian and Golden Isles Presbyterian.
Hambright said she called First Coast Highlanders to ask about a single piper for Sunday, but the group is bringing nearly a dozen performers because of their long relationship with the church.
The Highlanders are expected to play about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.