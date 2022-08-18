As far as beloved landmarks go, the 104-foot-high glimmering white tower of bricks and mortar that comprises the St. Simons Lighthouse stacks up with the best of them.

It is enduring too. This quaintly majestic lighthouse that commands the skyline overlooking the sprawling oak-draped waterfront quad at Neptune Park is 150 years old this year. While hosting thousands of visitors annually, the lighthouse continues to serve the same maritime function today that it first performed upon its completion in 1872.

