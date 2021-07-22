There are few places as ideal for “meandering” as St. Simons Island. Sidewalks connect nearly every piece, making afternoon strolls and pleasant pedaling a frequent occurrence.
Many folks don’t even have a specific destination in mind. They’re just out there ... embracing nature. But for those who do enjoy having a finish line to cross, one upcoming event will be a perfect fit — the St. Simons Art Crawl.
Featuring five local galleries, the crawl will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. July 29. The participants include ArtTrends Gallery, 3305 Frederica Road; Anderson Art Gallery, 3309 Frederica Road; The Artists’ Annex, 100 Sylvan Drive, Suite 170; Wallin Gallery, 3600 Frederica Road; and Glynn Visual Arts (GVA), 106 Island Drive. Participants can start at any point and work their way around.
For Mary Anderson, owner of Anderson Art Gallery, the evening will be an ideal way to experience the work some of the best the area have to offer. There will also be an opportunity to meet some of the artists.
“We have wonderful artists that are represented by the participating galleries, and it is a great opportunity for island residents, tourists and those people that have just relocated to the area to see what we have to offer,” Anderson said.
“The Artists’ Annex will be open for the evening and showing new work by St. Simons Island artists, Suzy Dmetruk, Michael Jinkins and Savannah artist, Michelle Murphy. All of these artists will be present.”
Most of the locations are within a couple of miles of one another, the artistic hub Glynn Visual Arts (GVA) is a bit of a trek. Even so, Terri Evans, executive director, is thrilled to welcome Art Crawl attendees for the first time since the pandemic began.
“Even though we’re a little off the beaten path compared to the other galleries, it is worth coming over to Island Drive where we’ll be the only one featuring photography,” she said. “The Big Photo Show will still be up for people who want to come see the exhibition. Now that the winners have been chosen, it will be interesting to see the great photography from the Coastal Photographers Guild and who won for both the jurists’ selection and the People’s Choice Award.”
Evans is excited to see familiar faces and to be a part of an event that shines a bright light on the area’s art scene.
“GVA is just so thrilled to be in such good company with these other galleries,” she said.
The sentiment is shared among the art centers, including ArtTrends, which houses a collective of nine local artists including one new sculptor who will be presenting her work.
“Linda Bodinger,” Dottie Clark said. “Her focus is on women and the woman figure. We also have a dynamic abstract artist Susanne Clements.”
ArtTrends Gallery, like the others participating in the crawl, have decked out its space to put its best foot forward.
“The economic impact the arts have on any community is significant, but more importantly arts enrich our daily lives. I think the past year we have all missed the enjoyment of all of the arts. It is so nice to bring our celebration of the visual arts all together,” Clark said.