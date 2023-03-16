St. Patrick’s Day arrives on Friday — and the Golden Isles will be going green. From music to 5Ks to charity pub crawls, there will be no shortage of festive fun across the area. Read on to find ways to spend your lucky day:
Brunswick
• The Wee Pub, 267 Village at Glynn Place, Brunswick, will host a St. Patrick’s Day Parking Lot Party, beginning at 4 p.m. Friday. Multiple bands will perform and traditional food will be served.
• Salt AER Studios, 1965 Glynn Ave., Suite 150, Brunswick, will host a Kids Night Out — Shamrock Shenanigans from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. There will be aerial yoga, shamrock crafts and green snacks. The cost is $30 per person.
• A Moveable Feast is hosting an Irish Wine and Beer Dinner from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at the restaurant, 1178 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick. There will be four courses. The cost is $70 per person. To make a reservation, call 912-289-9464.
• The Blue Door, 1706 2nd St., Brunswick, will host Australian band Harper and the Midwest Kind at 7 p.m. Friday. In addition to the performance, a pre-concert Irish-themed buffet will be served. Tickets are $30 per person. The doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert begins at 8 p.m.
• Tipsy McSway’s will host two bands beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the restaurant, 1414 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Squirt Gun will perform followed by Idle Hands. Irish drinks will be served as will corned beef and cabbage.
• The third annual St. Patrick’s Day 5K and Beer Mile run will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Silver Bluff Brewing Co., 1325 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Festive costumes are encouraged and prizes will be awarded. To register visit runsignup.com/silverbluff5k. Race packets may be picked up from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday.
St. Simon Island
• The King and Prince Beach & Golf Resort, 201 Arnold Road, St. Simons Island, has been hosting an ongoing scavenger hunt for leprechauns around the property. The last day to participate will be Friday. Those who find these little green guys can return them to the Custard + Coffee to receive a free mini-frozen custard cone or small coffee.
• A St. Patrick’s Day Pub Charity Pub Crawl will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday around the Pier Village area. The route includes Village Inn and Pub, Murphy’s Tavern, Mallery Street Cafe, Mullet Bay, Rafters and will end at Brogen’s South. The end of the event will include a raffle, as well as prizes for bestthe Irish jig and best dressed. Music will be provided by Monique from 6 to 10 p.m. Pre-registration is $20 in advance. That may be paid via Venmo to @Debbie-Swindell. It is $30 on the day of the event and may be paid at Island Dog, 412 Mallery St., St. Simons Island. All participants must be 21 years old or older. All proceeds will benefit No Kill Glynn County.
• Redfern Village will celebrate the occasion with multiple events. There will be activities including Crafts with Tinted Tide from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be a Bounce House from 4 to 7 p.m.; and axe throwing from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. There will be live music with Gravity Bomb from 1 to 3 p.m., followed by Tony Adams from 4 to 7 p.m., and from 7 to 10 p.m. Backbeat Boulevard will perform. A portion of the proceeds from the weekend sales will go toward the United Way.
Jekyll Island
• The Wee Pub Beach will continue its St. Patrick’s Day week from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. through Sunday. Multiple bands will perform. Corned beef and cabbage will be served.