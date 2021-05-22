The board of directors of the St. Marys United Methodist Church Foundation Inc. recently approved grants for the spring 2021 Grant Cycle with grants totaling $628,597. Those will be made to 14 organizations the week of June 1. The following is a brief description of each recipient and the purpose of the grant.
Additional information about the St. Marys United Methodist Church Foundation, Inc. is available at www.smumcfoundation.org or by calling 912-510-9350.
The following organizations were recipients:
• Adoption-Share Inc. (www.adoption-share.com) — A $40,000 challenge grant to provide program support to deploy Family-Match application in Georgia.
• Camden House/Camden Community Crisis Center (www.camdenhousega.org) — A $75,000 grant to Camden House/Camden Community Crisis Center for general operating funds.
• CASA Glynn Inc. (www.casaglynn.org) — A $28,612 grant to CASA Glynn Inc. to fund direct program expense. CASA Glynn provides advocacy services for abused and neglected children in Glynn and Camden County who are at risk and placed in foster care.
• Coastal Coalition for Children (www.cc4children.org) — A grant totaling $53,985 to Coastal Coalition for Children to provide operational support for Healthy Families and First Steps in Glynn, Brantley and Camden counties.
• Coastal Outreach Soccer/Coastal Outreach Academies (www.coastaloutreachsoccer.com) — A $30,000 challenge grant to Coastal Outreach Soccer/Coastal Outreach Academies (COS) to fund operations and a staff position.
• Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation — A $15,000 grant to Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation as the third-year of a three year partnership to fund a technology upgrade
• Hand in Hand of Glynn Inc. (www.handinhandofglynn.org) — A $50,000 challenge grant to provide funds to restore/renovate a building to use as a community center for a new homeless community in Glynn County.
• HOPE 1312 Collective (www.hope1312co.org) — A $50,000 challenge grant to provide general operating support to HOPE 1312 Collective located in Glynn County.
• Hospice of the Golden Isles (www.hospice.me) — An $82,500 challenge grant to underwrite a portion of the uncompensated room and board needs expected in 2021 to 2022.
• Southeast Georgia CASA, action pact, Inc. (www.myactionpact.org) — A $17,000 grant to Southeast Georgia CASA, action pact Inc. to promote recruitment of CASA volunteers in the rural areas of Brantley and Charlton Counties.
• St. Mark’s Towers Caring and Sharing Outreach Ministry (www.stmarkstowers.com) — A $5,000 grant to provide operational support including a new staff position. In addition, a $25,000 challenge grant was approved in support of operational expenses.
• STAR Foundation (www.starfoundation.org) — A $31,500 grant to the STAR Foundation in Brunswick, Georgia to provide support to offer employment training program courses and workshops plus funds to purchase a client/donor management system.
• The Remedy Project (www.theremedyproject.com) — A $50,000 partial challenge grant to The Remedy Project, which aids in those with addictions, for capacity building and staff training.
• Wesley Glen Ministries (www.wesleyglenministries.com) — A $75,000 challenge grant to provide general operational expenses for the St. Marys campus and the Macon Cornerstone Day Program. Wesley Glen Ministries is an agency of the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church dedicated to improving the quality of life for adults with developmental disabilities.