The board of directors of the St. Marys United Methodist Church Foundation, Inc. recently approved grants for the fall 2021 grant cycle. Funds totaling $824,433 will be made available to 14 organizations the week of Dec. 6.
Additional information about the St. Marys United Methodist Church Foundation Inc. is available at www.smumcfoundation.org or by calling 912-510-9350.
The following is a brief description of each recipient and the purpose of the grant:
• Camden Community Family Center Inc.: A $50,433 partial challenge grant to Camden Community Family Center Inc., (CCFC) to provide general operating support. CCFC provides a safe, child-friendly environment for supervised visitation for children in foster care and other court ordered child parent visitations
• Coastal Coalition for Children: A $20,000 challenge grant to Coastal Coalition for Children for Grandparent Connection in Glynn County. Grandparent Connection began in 2005 to meet the needs of isolated grandparents raising grandchildren by providing information, referrals, group support sessions and case management.
• Communities in Schools of Glynn: A $60,000 grant to Communities in Schools (CIS) of Glynn County to provide funds to support the salary of a Site Coordinator at Glynn Academy and the partial salary of a Site Coordinator at Brunswick High School. The program provides before-school academic support to prevent at-risk students from dropping out of school.
• Gathering Place: A $55,000 partial challenge grant to The Gathering Place for operational expenses, salary support to add a female Campus Ministry Associate and continue support for the current Campus Ministry Associate.
• Golden Isles Veterans Village Initiative Inc.: A $50,000 challenge grant to Golden Isles Veterans Village Initiative Inc. (GIVVI) to complete construction of 30 tiny homes and a community center for homeless veterans in Brunswick.
• Grace House of Brunswick Inc: A $35,000 challenge grant to Grace House of Brunswick Inc. to provide general operating support for their residential treatment program in Glynn County. Grace House, is a long-term residential recovery home for women recovering from drug and alcohol addictions.
• MAP International: A $20,000 grant to provide operational support for distribution of various medicines to free clinics serving Charlton and Brantley counties. MAP International, located in Brunswick, is a Christian, nonprofit, global relief and development organization serving people living in 112 of the world’s poorest communities.
• Morningstar Children & Family Services Inc.: A $125,000 grant for operational support for the Glynn County facility. Morningstar, located in Brunswick, serves children with developmental disabilities and children who are unable to function in a foster home environment.
• Safe Harbor Children’s Center: A $50,000 grant to provide operational support for the Brunswick facility. Safe Harbor is guided by their mission statement: to provide services that promote security and stability for at risk families, children and individuals.
• Southeast Georgia CASA, action pact Inc.: A $34,000 partial challenge grant to promote recruitment in Brantley and Charlton Counties, especially the St. George and Waynesville areas. The program provides community-based advocacy to make certain the needs of abused and neglected children in the court systems are met quickly.
• Open Door Community House: A $75,000 challenge grant to provide program support for the Circles in Columbus poverty reduction initiative in Columbus, Georgia. Open Door is an agency of the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church.
• Wesley Community Centers of Savannah Inc.: A $25,000 challenge grant to provide general operating support for the community resource center in Savannah. Wesley Community Centers serve children of all abilities as well as providing programs and services to low and moderate-income women and families throughout Savannah and the surrounding area.
• Partners Worldwide: A $200,000 grant was approved to provide an additional year of funding to leverage entrepreneurs and job-creators to achieve increased sustainability and resilience for vulnerable people in Ghana, West Africa.