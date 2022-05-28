The board of directors of the St. Marys United Methodist Church Foundation Inc. recently announced it will be awarding approximately $337,500 in grants during the spring 2022 grant cycle. Grants will be distributed to the following nonprofit organizations:
• $25,000 to Brantley County Family Connections to support the startup of Teen SAVE, a mentoring partnership of high school and middle school students in Brantley County.
• $31,000 grant to Camden Community Crisis Center (Camden House), an emergency shelter for the victims of domestic violence in Charlton and Camden counties.
• $25,000 challenge grant to Care Net Pregnancy Center, an organization that provides counseling and free pregnancy testing for women faced with unplanned pregnancies.
• $50,000 challenge grant to Golden Isles Children’s Center, a children’s advocacy program providing abused children with a warm and non-threatening environment while coordinating investigative and treatment services for victims and their families.
• $50,000 grant to Georgia Legal Services Program Inc., a nonprofit law firm that provides free legal assistance to low-income people throughout Georgia. The grant will be used to increase services to Glynn, Camden, Brantley and Charlton counties.
• $39,000 grant to Coastal Area Rape Crisis Center Inc., a program founded to provide comprehensive sexual assault crisis services to victims and provide prevention education to the residents of Glynn, McIntosh, Camden, Brantley, and Charlton counties.
• $10,500 grant to KAIROS, a prison ministry active in 28 states, England, Australia, South Africa and Canada. The grant will be used to support the startup of a KAIROS ministry in D. Ray James Prison in Folkston, Georgia.
• $5,000 grant to the Salvation Army of Brunswick. The grant will be used to provide new beds and repairs to a men’s emergency shelter.
• $18,000 grant to the St. Marys Service Center of the Salvation Army. The grant will be used to support additional staff.
• $50,000 grant to the Mission Society for United Methodists, an international missionary organization working in over 27 countries. The grant will be used to purchase equipment and materials in support of a groundwater development project in Paraguay, South America.
• $34,000 grant to Mission Aviation Fellowship, an organization that provides aviation, communication and logistical support to Christian organizations, especially those reaching people in remote, developing areas of the world. The grant will be used to support the re-establishment of a Mission Aviation Airbase in Congo, Africa.