St. Marys to offer Halloween train ride

Halloween is almost upon us, and the holiday brings with it the typical parties and events: Trunk or treats, costumed galas, haunted houses. One local Halloween opportunity, however, offers an experience unlike anything else around Coastal Georgia.
In its sixth year, the St. Marys Halloween Express Train is a holiday-themed train ride run by the St. Marys Express. Barbara Ryan, the Express’s director of entertainment, said that even though the train is mere minutes minutes away from St. Marys proper, the effect of the ride is that of a vacation.
“It’s like being out of town,” she said. “You feel the breeze, you’re within feet of the woodlands, we go over beautiful marshes. It’s unlike anything else.”
The ride lasts an hour — 30 minutes of riding through the woods and marshland, and midway through there is a themed skit that includes audience participation.
Ryan said each year is different in the story and characters the train ride incorporates. Last year there was a debate between monsters about who was to be inducted into the Monster Hall of Fame.
“This time it’s a little werewolf being inducted into the Monster Club at Hotel Transylvania,” she said. “She’s learning how to be a monster — but it’s a good monster. We always try to make things more fun than scary.”
Beyond the little werewolf, some other classic movie monsters will make their appearance — Dracula and Frankenstein, for example — as well as characters such as the Mummy, Mr. Skeleton and the Good Witch and Bad Witch.
The characters aren’t just delegated to the stage, either — they’ll be bringing their special brand of spooky joy as passengers on the Express, a detail that Ryan said the younger riders love.
“The children fuel the excitement, they feel like they’re involved in it,” she said. “When the characters are roaming the train, the kids are talking to them, and we always have candy on the train.”
The Halloween Express is completely volunteer run, with actors from the St. Marys Little Theater taking on the roles of the monsters and volunteers staffing the railroad. There is also always an EMT on hand during every ride.
While the ride is obviously children friendly, Ryan explained that the Express welcomes all riders.
“It’s a great family outing,” she said. “We accommodate elders and people with special needs, too. I think this is an affordable way to get out.”
This train ride is one of many holiday excursions that St. Marys Express offer, such as their next ride: the Christmas-themed Santa Express.
Besides providing some slightly spooky fun, the Halloween Express also gives riders the opportunity to help the local economy, Ryan said.
“I always encourage (passengers) to go to our parks, restaurants, our shops,” she said. “It’s about tourism, visitorship, giving people an opportunity to sample what St. Marys has to offer.”
Sadly, visitors cannot stay at Hotel Transylvania — but after the Express, they can say they know a little werewolf who has.
The Halloween Express departs from Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne Street in St. Marys, at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Oct. 26. Tickets are $20 for adults and $14 for children 3 to 12. Children 2 and under ride free. Tickets should be purchased in at www.stmarysrailroad.com. Groups of 10 or more can call 912-729-1103 to request a discount code.