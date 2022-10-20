The ghosts and ghouls are readying for their big day. But even before the moon rises on All Hallow’s Eve, the spirits will converge on St. Marys during its annual Haunted Tour.
The event, set for Oct. 28, will bring the past to life through story. Presented by members of the St. Marys Little Theatre, this year’s lineup includes some past favorites and new characters as well.
“This will be our 13th haunted tour,” Barbara Ryan-Harris, founder and chair of theatre, said. “It will be a mix of real people who lived here along with loosely connected legends. There will be costumed reenactors who will speak as particular characters. There will be different venues throughout the four-block area with a five to seven minute presentation at each stop.”
While it may feature stories of long dead residents, Ryan-Harris notes that this tour is for all ages.
“It’s not really scary. They bring a lot of humor to it,” she said. “It’s just a really fun evening and a great way to celebrate Halloween and the history here.”
The stops will feature actors portraying an infamous hanged man, a Union soldier from the Civil War, an old salt shrimp boat captain, Mrs. Archibald Clark, and the beloved Goat Man. Crowd favorites like the Resurrection Angel, a Gullah woman and Little Jane at Orange Hall will also make appearances.
“People were fascinated by the last man hanged in Camden County a few years ago,’” she said. “So we brought him back, and he’ll be hanging around Oak Grove Cemetery near where the original hanging tree was.”
Attendees can start the tour at any venue, and golf cart rides will be provided for those who prefer not to walk. Tickets may be purchased in advance in downtown St. Marys at Once Upon a Bookseller and the St. Marys Welcome Center, or online at www.stmaryslittletheatre.com (cash or check at Welcome Center and Bookseller). Advance tickets are $8 and $10 on the day of the event for all ages. For details, call 912-729-1103.