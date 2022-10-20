102022_hauntedtour

Erik Nesteruk welcomes tour goers to Orange Hall during the 2021 tour.

 Provided photo

The ghosts and ghouls are readying for their big day. But even before the moon rises on All Hallow’s Eve, the spirits will converge on St. Marys during its annual Haunted Tour.

The event, set for Oct. 28, will bring the past to life through story. Presented by members of the St. Marys Little Theatre, this year’s lineup includes some past favorites and new characters as well.

