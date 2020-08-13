It takes passion to keep community theatre going — and Barbara Ryan has that in spades.
As the manager of the St. Marys Little Theater, she has always relished the opportunity to help share the arts and offer area thespians a place to creatively express themselves.
But in the spring, bright stage lights across the country went dark. From the Great White Way to hometown playhouses, the pandemic spared no one.
Ryan was in the process of preparing a new show, one that was incredibly personal, called “River of Life.” She wrote the story, which explores St. Marys history, with her son, Jerry Lockamy. The two also designed an accompanying 40 foot mural for the St. Marys Welcome Center that depicted milestones in St. Marys history. The pieces were to fit together and were slated to roll out in May.
“We had just started rehearsal for ‘River of Life,’ which was initially supposed to show in May when we had to shut down. Luckily, most of our actors were available to do the later show,” Ryan said.
What was less fortuitous, however, was the severe burden the closure put on the theater’s finances.
“The pandemic has been a disaster for St. Marys Little Theater. While we have no income, expenses continue to accrue such as a $1,000 per month electric bill. We are applying for grants but that takes some time to get processed if they are awarded,” she noted.
While is all an enormous strain, what is more difficult for Ryan is seeing so many actors and crew sidelined, shelving their passions to keep everyone safe and healthy.
“Our theatre is one big family, and they count of each other for moral support on a professional and personal level. Seeing the erosion of their faith in the future of performances breaks my heart,” she said.
But, Ryan is not ready for the final curtain call just yet. Instead, the St. Marys Little Theater is forging ahead. Ryan, along with co-director Ann Walsh are staging “River of Life” at 7 p.m. Sept. 11, 12, 18 and 19. Matinées will be held at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 and 20. All will be held at the Theatre by the Trax.
The production begins in the earliest of times with the Timucuan Indians, then traverses hundreds of years from St. Marys’ founding fathers to the establishment of Kings Bay Naval Submarine Base. Naturally, seeing this vision come to fruition is important on multiple levels for Ryan.
“I did write this show, and I write many of our shows. It saves us tens of thousands of dollars in royalties,” she noted.
“The River of Life story is a bit interesting. It’s a beautiful piece of art that still stands in the store where the welcome center used to be. One night I dreamed that the mural came alive in the form of an opera, so the next day, I got up and wrote it. Twenty different scenes, each with original music to tell the story from the Timucuan Indians to the opening of the Naval Base and our waterfront park.”
The cast and crew are looking forward to bringing the story to life and are taking all appropriate precautions in order to keep attendees safe. Ryan is hopeful that the community will turn out to support the cause, while enjoying an arts-centric escape from the worries of the world.
“We need that now more than ever. People are hungry for some out of home entertainment and I believe we’ve found a way to do it safely,” she said.
For those who are unable to attend or who are hesitant about venturing out, the Little Theater has another option for supporting the community arts — the Adopt an Actor program. This allows area benefactors to sponsor a performer for a $60 donation, which will go toward costumes, props, stage sets, lights and sound.
“I came up with the Adopt an Actor idea when we were needing funding but didn’t want to go through a big event because my time was limited. It’s been very popular and has raised a lot of money for St. Marys Little Theatre,” she said.
“It’s really easy and you get your photo taken with your adopted actor and it will appear in the next issue of St. Marys Magazine. So, have some fun. Do a good deed. And please know how much your generosity is appreciated.”