The board of directors of the St. Marys Methodist Church Foundation Inc. recently approved grants for the spring 2023 grant cycle. Grants totaling $642,989 will be made to nine organizations the week of June 5. Additional information about the St. Marys Methodist Church Foundation, Inc. is available online at stmarysmethodistfoundation.org or by calling 912-510-9350.
The following is a brief description of each recipient and the purpose of the grant:
• Camden House/Camden Community Crisis Center (camdenhousega.org): A $136,989 partial challenge grant to Camden House/Camden Community Crisis Center to fund general operations. Camden House is one of only 48 certified domestic violence shelters in the entire state of Georgia and the only one serving domestic violence victims and their children in Camden and Charlton counties.
• CASA Glynn, Inc. (www.casaglynn.org): A $30,000 grant to CASA Glynn Inc. to fund direct program expenses. CASA Glynn provides advocacy services for abused and neglected children in Glynn, Camden, Wayne, Appling and Jeff Davis Counties who are at risk and placed in foster care. Advocacy services are provided through trained volunteers who are appointed by the Juvenile Court to represent the child until the child is placed in a permanent and safe home.
• Golden Isles Fellowship of Christian Athletes (goldenislesfca.org): A $15,000 grant to Golden Isles FCA as the second year of a 3-year partnership, to provide funding for a new staff position. FCA is a nonprofit, interdenominational organization promoting positive, Christian principles to sports-minded individuals around the world. Adding staff will help them meet their goal of transforming coaches and athletes by increasing Golden Isles FCA’s active presence on every area high school, middle school and college campus as well as with the club and recreation teams.
• HOPE 1312 Collective (hope1312co.org): A $50,000 challenge grant to provide general operating support to HOPE 1312 Collective, located in Glynn County and expanding into Camden County. Hope 1312 Collective is based on Proverbs 13:12, which states that “hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a longing fulfilled is a tree of life.”
• Hospice of the Golden Isles (hospice.me): A $100,000 challenge grant to provide funding to support residential services in Hospice House and cover uncompensated days. These funds will support 500 days of residential services in their Hospice House for patients who cannot afford to pay for the cost of residential room and board.
HGI is the only community-based, tax-exempt hospice and palliative care organization serving patients and families in their five-county licensed service area that includes Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Brantley and Charlton counties.
• MAP International (map.org): A $75,000 partial challenge grant to provide operational support for the domestic medicine program in Glynn, Camden and Brantley counties. MAP International, located in Brunswick, is a Christian organization that provides life-changing medicines and health supplies to people in need. Their mission is to provide medicines and health supplies to those in need around the world so they might experience life to the fullest.
• Open Door Community House (opendoorcommunityhouse.org): A $145,000 grant to support building repairs and renovations to the Open Door Community House in Columbus.
Open Door is an agency of the South Georgia Conference of the United Methodist Church. The mission of Open Door Community House Inc. is to empower impoverished people in their community to realize their full potential as children of God.
• Safe Harbor Children’s Center (safeharborcenterinc.org): A $56,000 partial challenge grant to provide support for program expansion and general operating expenses for two of Safe Harbor’s eight core programs: Family Preservation and Functional Family Kinship. Safe Harbor is guided by their mission statement to provide services that promote security and stability for at risk families, children and individuals.
• STAR Foundation of Coastal Georgia Inc. (starfoundation.org): A $35,000 challenge grant to the STAR Foundation in Brunswick to provide program support for Teen Employment Bootcamp and Teen Financial Literacy Bootcamp.
STAR Foundation of Coastal Georgia, Inc strives to educate and empower individuals in Glynn County from low-income areas with the foundational skills needed to thrive personally and professionally.