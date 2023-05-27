The board of directors of the St. Marys Methodist Church Foundation Inc. recently approved grants for the spring 2023 grant cycle. Grants totaling $642,989 will be made to nine organizations the week of June 5. Additional information about the St. Marys Methodist Church Foundation, Inc. is available online at stmarysmethodistfoundation.org or by calling 912-510-9350.

The following is a brief description of each recipient and the purpose of the grant:

