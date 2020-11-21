The board of directors of the St. Marys United Methodist Church Foundation Inc. has approved grants for the fall 2020 grant cycle. Grants totaling $898,000 will be distributed to 16 organizations the week of Dec. 1. The following is a brief description of each recipient and the purpose of the grant:
• Camden Community Family Center Inc. (www.camdenfamilycenter.org): A $24,000 partial challenge grant to Camden Community Family Center Inc., (CCFC) to provide general operating support. CCFC provides a safe, child-friendly environment for supervised visitation for children in foster care and other court ordered child parent visitations.
• Children in Action Sports Club (www.CIASportsClub.org): A $15,000 grant to Children in Action Sports Club (CIA) to provide operational support for after-school and summer programming for participants in Brunswick, Georgia. CIA is a Christ-centered ministry that works to intentionally build relationships with at-risk children 7-12 years old.
• Communities in Schools of Glynn County (www.glynncounty.communitiesinschools.org): A $60,000 grant to Communities in Schools (CIS) of Glynn County to fund general operating support for its before-school academic support program.
• FaithWorks (www.faithworksministry.org): A $40,000 partial challenge grant to FaithWorks to support general operational expenses for their various programs including the Open Door Homeless Ministry.
• Gathering Place (www.TheGP.org): A $50,000 partial challenge grant to The Gathering Place (The GP) to support general operational expenses for the Campus Ministry Program. The GP’s Campus Ministry enriches the lives of youth in Glynn County by connecting them with positive adult role models who help them develop leadership skills.
• Glynn Community Crisis Center/Amity House (www.amityhouse.org): A $30,000 grant to Glynn County Community Crisis Center Inc. (GCCC), aka Amity House, to support general operating expenses. GCCC provides emergency shelter and services to abused individuals and their children and works to put an end to domestic violence in the community.
• Grace House of Brunswick Inc. (www.gracehousebrunswick.org): A $40,000 partial challenge grant to Grace House of Brunswick, Inc. to provide general operating support. Grace House is a long-term residential recovery home for women recovering from drug and alcohol addictions.
• Morningstar Children and Family Services Inc. (www.morningstarcfs.org): A $50,000 partial challenge grant to Morningstar Children and Family Services, Inc. to provide operational support. Morningstar, located in Brunswick, serves children with developmental disabilities and children who are unable to function in a foster home environment.
• Salvation Army-St. Marys Service Center (www.salvationarmygeorgia.com): A $140,000 challenge grant as the second and final year of a two-year grant commitment in support of the local Pathway of Hope initiative to provide services that allow families to break through the barriers of poverty to become more independent and self-sufficient.
• Skylark (www.helloskylark.com): A $90,000 partial challenge grant to Skylark to provide general operational support for the Camden and Glynn County offices. Skylark, formerly known as Care Net Pregnancy Center, offers a variety of services including ultrasound services, STD testing, post abortion counseling and educational resources.
• Southeast Georgia CASA, action pact Inc. (www.myactionpact.org): A $10,000 grant to Southeast Georgia CASA, action pact Inc. to promote recruitment of CASA volunteers in the rural areas of Brantley and Charlton County.