For some, the thought of standing onstage in the glare of bright lights is a terrifying prospect. For others though, it’s a means of escaping the stresses of daily life.
Tammy Bradley falls into the latter category. The nurse was drawn to theatre long before she moved to St. Marys. But since relocating two years ago, she’s found a group of thriving thespians.
“I moved from North Carolina because my son-in-law is in the Coast Guard and is about to retire. They’ve decided to stay here so I got really lucky. It’s a wonderful area,” she said. “After I got settled, my daughter told me, ‘go find your people, mama.”
She did just that at the St. Marys Little Theatre. Bradley took a chance and reached out to Barbara Ryan who manages the acting company.
“I didn’t know anyone. I just emailed her and said that I couldn’t make it to auditions because of work but I’d like to join. She says ‘oh just come to my house,’” Bradley recalled with a giggle.
So, she did. And there, she auditioned for Ryan and a number of painters doing work on her home.
“She asked me to sing, and I’ve been singing all my life. I figured I’d probably never see any of them again so I gave a big ol’ performance,” she said.
And with that, Bradley was in. She recently joined the cast of the “Savannah Sipping Society,” a comedy that features four women who are all facing their own personal setbacks.
“There are four women in their late 40s, 50s and 60s. I really think that each character represents different aspects of women’s lives. I think everyone can see a little bit of themselves in them. I think it speaks to everyone,” she said.
Bradley’s character, Marla Faye, is dealing with the loss of a marriage after her husband of 30 years left her for a younger woman.
“For a trophy wife,” she said with a laugh. “Another character’s husband has died. Another is caring for a sister with dementia. But they all meet and strike up this unlikely friend group to take on new challenges like salsa dancing and swimming in the river,” she said. “But it is just hilarious. It’s so funny. When I first saw it, I laughed practically nonstop.”
Bradley hopes that their audiences will have the same response. St. Marys Little Theatre will stage “The Savannah Sipping Society,” for two weekends at the Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys. Performances will be held at 7 p.m. May 5, 6, 12 and 13. There will be 2 p.m. shows May 7 and 14. Tickets are $15 per person and may be purchased at StMarysLittleTheatre.com or in downtown St. Marys at Once Upon a Bookseller.
And they’re hoping for a packed house, as they’ve all been making sacrifices to get the show off the ground.
“It is a time commitment and you have to let a lot go. I have two dogs that I have to leave at home for rehearsals. That’s been three times a week but we will up that soon for the dress rehearsals,” she said. “We will come in, wearing our days on our faces but for me, it’s an outlet for stress. You can just throw yourself into your character.”
For her part, Ryan feels that audience members have a similar liberating experience.
“Everybody needs a little escape from the stresses of the everyday world from time to time, and there is nothing more therapeutic than an evening of good belly laughs,” Ryan said. “Put four aging Southern bells together with regretful circumstances and some pretty wild ideas, and you have a classic double, ‘Lucy and Ethel’ situation that delivers a laugh a minute.”