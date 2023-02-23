It’s been said that everyone has a talent of some kind. It may be very obvious or buried deep within. But in St. Marys, a local production is opening up the stage so all can shine.

The St. Marys Little Theatre will stage its fourth incarnation of “An Evening with the Stars” on March 3. The show will continue for two weekends at Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys.

More from this section