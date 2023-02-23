It’s been said that everyone has a talent of some kind. It may be very obvious or buried deep within. But in St. Marys, a local production is opening up the stage so all can shine.
The St. Marys Little Theatre will stage its fourth incarnation of “An Evening with the Stars” on March 3. The show will continue for two weekends at Theatre by the Trax, 1000 Osborne St., St. Marys.
Written and directed by Barbara Ryan, the show will feature artist, who capture the essence of notable performers throughout history.
“We’ve mixed some comedy in with several music genres from country to pop to rock,” Ryan said.
The host will be a Liza Minelli personality who will introduce the cast of characters. Other artists to be represented include Elvis, The Blues Brothers, Whitney Houston, Billie Holiday, Kenny Chesney, Will Rogers, Ricky Martin and more.
“There is something for everyone in the ‘Evening with the Stars’ lineup,” Ryan said. “This will be a fast-paced show that will take some people down memory lane and inspire others to explore the music that America loves.”
While the show is an upbeat one, it has taken a lot of time and energy to prepare. The troupe started diligent work on the production more than two months ago. Since then, they’ve logged hours upon hours of rehearsal time.
“We start rehearsals about six weeks out for Evening with the Stars. Performers work hard to perfect their individual acts, then we come together as an ensemble with Liza Minelli weaving fun facts about each performer throughout her entertaining introductions,” she said.
Performances of “An Evening with the Stars” will be held at 7 p.m. March 3, 4, 10 and 11. There will be matinee shows at 2 p.m. March 5 and 12. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Groups of ten or more receive a discount. Tickets can be purchased online at stmaryslittletheatre.com or at the door.
Ryan is hoping for a solid turnout, noting that since the coronavirus pandemic took hold, maintaining the theatre and its productions has become challenging.
“Performing arts has become the step-child during our recent national economic crisis. And with little support from a national level, we rely on the community we serve to help us build better and better shows. Our local artists are awesome, and people are always surprised at the quality of their performance,” she said.