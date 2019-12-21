Ruby Jackson puts her hopes in a Christmas future that she prays isn’t too far distant.
She is an overseer of a church without a church, but she is hoping that the tiny congregation of St. Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church will have a new sanctuary by the time the Christmas bells of 2020 ring.
The old concrete block sanctuary sustained some heavy roof damage in 2016 when Tropical Storm Hermine dropped a tree on its roof. There were more powerful storms to come, Hurricane Matthew a few weeks later and Hurricane Irma the following year, but Hermine was sufficient to seal St. Luke’s fate.
Its once wooded grounds are now a clear-cut lot. The concrete church building is gone, razed and hauled away. All that suggests St. Luke was there is the red brick marquee built of the brick of the African-American school that once stood on the grounds and housed the church in its formative years. The Palmetto Building Group, which bought the church from the state conference of the AME, moved the marquee and set it up beside the church’s entrance road. Also, the cornerstone with the names of the founders and church officers was saved, and J.C. Strother and Co. has it in safe-keeping until construction starts on the replacement building, said Jim Barger, a St. Simons lawyer who represented St. Luke’s in a court challenge of the sale. In exchange for being allowed to sell St. Luke’s land, the mother church in Atlanta agreed to finance a replacement. All that is laid out in a settlement agreement in Glynn County Superior Court that Barger negotiated.
Even though St. Luke will get a new place to worship, the loss of the old building financed with barbecue dinners and other fundraisers in the 1960s has cast a pall on Jackson’s Christmas.
“It’s put a damper on it,’’ she said. “It’s a bitter pill.”
The congregation is tiny Jackson, her husband Jerome and her mother Ruthie Cobb, and a few others who worship with them at St. Ignatius, a white clapboard church beside Demere Road that is part of Christ Church Episcopal.
“It wasn’t always three members,’’ Jackson said.
She has said the membership was once larger, and on special Sundays out-of-town congregations came in buses to join them in services with dinner on the grounds.
On Christmases, St. Luke joined nearby Emanuel African Baptist church in alternating services. They also coordinated their assistance for needy families at Christmas, she said.
Jackson said she hasn’t been able to make any arrangements for any joint services this year.
“It doesn’t seem like Christmas. I guess we’re not going to have the Christmas program this year,’’ she said.
Many people say they want to spend time with their families on Christmas, and Jackson said that’s fine but she believes some time in church is necessary to connect with the true meaning.
“The reason for Christmas is Christ being born, and Christians should gather and worship that,” she said.
At least, there will be a service at St. Ignatius three days before Christmas because it’s a fourth Sunday. St. Luke has 11 a.m. services on second and fourth Sundays led by a pastor who drives from Savannah.
“We don’t mind having visitors, and everyone is welcome,” she said.
Jackson said she hopes those days with big Christmas, Easter and other gatherings aren’t gone forever for the island’s only African American Methodist church.
The new St. Luke’s will be built on a lot across St. Ignatius’ lime rock parking lot. Now, however, the church’s future home is a thicket, and St. Luke has a lot to do before it sings its first hymn there.
While she should be making plans for Christmas, other things creep into Jackson’s thoughts including how a place she treasured was wrested away by bylaws that give the state AME ownership of the buildings and grounds of all member churches regardless of who paid for them.
There are some preliminary drawings of the new church, but Jackson said she must work with an architect at some point. It is mostly left up to her because her aged mother is unable to help and her husband works in Savannah.
More of St. Luke has been saved beside the marquee and cornerstone. Developer David Lee removed all the pews and other furnishings from the church and has them in storage.
Meanwhile, the Palmetto Building Group is getting the land ready for construction in what was once called the South End, one of three clusters of African-American families on the island.
Jackson grew up on St. Simons but moved away for awhile as an adult. She returned from Washington, D.C., because she missed the trees and laid-back island lifestyle. Many of the trees are gone for construction, and the ease of living has been replaced by morning, noon and evening traffic jams and houses built cheek-to-jowl.
“You want to take land from a church to put some houses? There’s too many houses on St. Simons now,’’ Jackson said.
And in her mind, at least one too few houses of worship.