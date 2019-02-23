Food and faith are at the heart of many gatherings. It is certainly true of a local event that’s been bringing the community together for nearly 30 years.

The St. Francis Council of Catholic Women’s Food Festival first began when group avid cooks were in search of a way to raise funds for the congregation and its community outreach.

Marisol Soler, president of the Council of Catholic women says the mission remains the same today, 29 years after the first event.

“This is our 29th International Food Tasters Festival. It started with a small group of women that belonged to the Council of Catholic Women of St. Francis Xavier Church,” Soler said. “They needed funds for the council to be able to help with the needs of the church and community.

“They realized that they all shared a love for cooking, especially for potlucks. And because of the influence of the different immigrant families that were members of our church then.”

St. Francis’ congregation, which was originally named St. Joseph’s, was built on diversity, with many founding families hailing from Portugal, Ireland and beyond. Each year the church finds a number of ways to celebrate its heritage, including participation in the annual Blessing of the Fleet.

The food festival is another highlight. This year’s incarnation will return from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 in the church hall, 1120 Newcastle St., Brunswick. Tickets pre-sale tickets are $5 for 10 tastes or $7 at the door. Tickets are available at the church office on 405 Howe St. Brunswick, or by calling 912-264-6805, extension 12.

Soler says attendees are sure to have a good time, as the event is a fiesta-like occasion. The scene will be set, as the church is decorated with posters from various countries, courtesy of members Mary and Bob Thompson as well as Ken and Katharine Thompson.

“These couples also took care of putting up the posters for the event back then. Today the posters are taken cared of by Dr. Stephen Thompson,” Soler said. “He carries on the tradition of putting up the posters before the event and taking them down after.”

Then, of course, there is the food. Members set up stations with dishes from around the world.

“We have over 40 cooks that come out to share their favorite dishes for tasting,” Soler said. “These are all donated foods. All the foods are labeled with the name of the dish and the country of origin, which makes it educational and interesting for those who come for the tasting.”

