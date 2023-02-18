Bringing a free concert to the people of Brunswick isn’t easy, but it’s an honor to be able to do so, said the Rev. DeWayne Cope, pastor of St. Athanasius Episcopal Church.
The event isn’t a religious affair, said Cope, but it’s sponsored by Glynn Episcopal Ministries, an alliance of churches in the area. Its aim is to highlight Black musicians and composers.
Titled, “The Power of Music,” the concert will feature classic and opera compositions, as well as more contemporary pieces performed by mother-son duo Jacqueline and Jackson Hamilton and pianist Michael Braz.
It’s free and open to the public and will take place at 3 p.m. on Sunday at St. Athanasius, 1312 Albany St. in Brunswick.
All three performed for the church last year, and the feedback was so positive that Cope said they were asked to come back again this year.
“It’s something a little bit different. A lot of people can’t afford to go to larger cities and enjoy classical music or opera singing,” said Cope. “It lets us reach back and get in touch with our history, providing this kind of venue for artists to perform for the community.”
It’s the second in the most recent series of concerts, but Cope said that St. Athanasius offered such concerts in the past going back 100 years, as church member Myrna Scott Amos found in her research.
“We discovered this going through some church records that St. Athanasius used to do these concerts,” Cope said. “After finding these documents, we decided it would be something good to bring back to the community.”