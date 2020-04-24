Virtual learning is part of this new normal for many people. And the St. Simons Land Trust has joined the trend as well, creating online education videos for students of all ages to enjoy.
When schools closed earlier this year, the land trust began to develop outdoor classrooms that parents could use as part of their homeschooling lesson plans.
When Gov. Brian Kemp put the shelter- in-place order into effect, St. Simons Land Trust transformed the outdoor classroom initiative. It developed virtual visits to many of its 30 properties along with many educational tools that families can use to safely explore the outdoors.
“We had already been developing outdoor classrooms that parents could use since local schools have been closed and families are homeschooling their children,” St. Simons Land Trust executive director Emily Ellison said. “One of our staff members worked quickly to videotape virtual visits to many of the land trust’s properties, and we created the first of what will be many scavengers hunts for children ages six and under, and separate hunts for those five and older.”
The membership and outreach manager, Raleigh Kitchen, is the one who has filmed the first two virtual visits at Cannon’s Point Preserve and Frederica Park and the Alice Richards Botanical Trail.
“We wanted to provide a virtual experience first at Cannon’s Point Preserve since last week we had to make the difficult decision to close that property,” Ellison said. “Since CPP must be staffed to remain open to the public, we temporarily closed the preserve so that visitors, volunteers and staff would not be put at risk.”
Of course, there was a bit of a battle. Kitchen says that while filming the visit to Cannon’s Point, the deer flies reminded her why wearing bug spray is essential.
“I couldn’t walk more than three steps without having one in my face or buzzing by my ear,” Kitchen said. “To be fair, it’s the time of year for those insects. With that being said, a majority of the footage from that day was taken with eyes closed and breath held. Much of it had to be shot more than once because I would almost drop the camera while swatting flies.”
Kitchen said these virtual visits allow the land trust’s supporters and people of all ages all over the world to see coastal Georgia’s beauty.
“During this unprecedented time, spending time in nature can be critical to our mental and physical health, but for many that may not be possible,” Kitchen said. “Viewing our virtual visits can uplift spirits, calm nerves and excite minds young and old.”
Ellison said that the organization hopes parents can deepen the learning experiences of elementary school-aged children while they just have fun. She said these worksheets and explorations are designed to stimulate conversations among family members and encourage the children to think about textures, shapes, colors, sounds, sizes and smells.
There is a worksheet for younger children ages six and under and another one for older kids, ages five and over.
The design for the younger kids is a simple scavenger hunt, in which they find items like feathers and rocks, while the older kids worksheet includes a scavenger hunt with prompts that encourage thinking and talking about what they saw.
Kitchen said the land trust hopes after this health crisis is over that these virtual visits and outdoor classrooms will continue to be used even when people are not asked to distance themselves socially.
“Nothing compares to getting on the properties, but there are land trust supporters all over the nation who don’t want to wait until the next time they’re visiting SSI to feel like they’re here,” Kitchen said. “Our virtual visits will continue to allow them to do that. We also hope to incorporate these scavenger hunts, or similar ones, in the kids’ passport the ambassadors are working on. Expanding the ‘outdoor classroom’ idea and encouraging ‘citizen science’ learning with children of all ages is important to the land trust.”
The St. Simons Land Trust is working hard during this global crisis to make fun and interesting programming for children — and well, anyone — to help inspire stewardship.
“If one of the land trust’s protected properties helps to educate a child about the importance of preserving land and inspires them to be involved in that, we’ve done our job,” Kitchen said. “Connecting with younger generations is critical for the future protection of these special places we love.”
For access to programs and worksheets, visit the St. Simons Land Trust’s website at www.sslt.org. Virtual visits to locations may be viewed on its YouTube channel.