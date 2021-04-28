As a child, Debbie Bodamer’s favorite toy was an Easy Bake Oven. And as an adult, not much has changed.
Today, the St. Simons Island resident has created a business, Bodamer’s Cookies, all based on her love of baking.
It started when Bodamer would whip up a batch for parties — all of which received rave reviews. And before long, people started requesting them for their own special events.
These days, she does a little bit of everything — from holiday cookies to customized baby shower treats. Lately, Bodamer has been inundated with orders for springtime goodies.
“People are asking for florals and lots of bright and fun colors in their cookies,” she said.
“I’ve been incorporating florals into sets for baby showers, wedding showers and birthdays. I think everyone is so excited and ready for spring.”
And with the arrival of spring, Bodamer is seeing another popular request — wedding cookies, even offering individually wrapped treats to be COVID-compliant. In addition to crafting treats for the main event, she’s also been busy creating cookies for parties surrounding the celebrations.
“It’s definitely wedding season. I’ve done wedding cookies for a stock-the-bar theme, backyard BBQ theme and ‘cheers and beers’ theme. And of course, lots of florals,” she said.
Naturally, Bodamer practiced a lot before she took her cookie show on the proverbial road. And while diving into creating that level of detail would be intimidating for most, she thrives on the challenge.
“Cookie decorating is a creative outlet for me. I’ve always loved baking for friends and family, but doing these highly decorated cookies allows me to express myself at another level,” she said.
“I love trying new designs and techniques. I am constantly working to improve my skills. I love helping my clients personalize their cookies for their loved ones and helping them celebrate their special occasions.”
She shares those through her Instagram account, @bodamercookies. Bodamer is also always willing to share some advice for those who enjoy stepping into their own kitchens to try their luck.
“If you love baking, don’t be afraid to try something new; recipes, techniques or ingredients. Baking is an expression of yourself and a way to show friends and family how much you care, so be adventurous,” she said.
Bodamer’s Sugar Cookies
Royal Icing
2 lbs powdered sugar
5 Tbsp meringue powder
1 Tbsp light corn syrup
2⁄3 cup water
Directions
Mix all the ingredients in a standard mixer and blend for seven minutes. The icing should be stiff. Add water one drop at a time until desired consistency. Color with gel colors. Cover tightly and refrigerate remaining icing for up to two weeks.
Bodamer’s Sugar Cookie recipe
1 cup butter
1 ½ cup sugar
2 tsp baking powder
A dash of salt
2 eggs
2 tsp vanilla
4 cups of flour
Directions
Cream butter and sugar, eggs, and vanilla. Mix in baking powder, salt, and flour until well-blended. Bake at 375 degrees for seven minutes.