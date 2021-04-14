Springtime in the Golden Isles can be unpredictable. Temperatures can go from cool to toasty in a flash. But there’s one thing you can count on — a refreshing cocktail will hit the spot.
Davis Rooks, bar manager at Tipsy’s McSways, 1414 Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick, has the perfect recipe, a gin concoction meant offer a cool treat on a hot day. It can also be customized to suit any flavor palate.
A Spring Fling is a gin-based beverage that can be served in a martini-style glass or made in a pitcher for fun gatherings with friends. Rooks made his with Tanqueray Gin but said the drink could be made with any brand, that just happens to be his favorite. It also contains St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, orange bitters and fresh lemon juice.
“Usually for springtime, I think gin is probably my go-to spirit,” Rooks said. “It makes me think of spring ... flowers and all that, so I thought it went pretty well. It’s bright and refreshing. You don’t want something heavy and dark to drink when it’s hot outside ... because we don’t really have spring — it’s just winter to summer.”
Rooks wanted to craft something for people to enjoy and beat the incoming heat. And while he has a certain formula, there are ways to make it less boozy for those who don’t want something super strong.
“I think people just mainly want to drink something that can cool them off, to be honest with you, because it gets so hot,” Rooks said. “Usually with something like soda water in it or something bright and citrusy with lemon or lime juice. Anything that’s got like some acidity to it to cools you down.”
If Tanqueray isn’t your kind of gin, Rooks notes that any type will do. He also says vodka or tequila can be used if gin isn’t your cup of tea.
But one thing he won’t compromise on — fresh lemon juice.That, he feels, is what makes this cocktail truly delicious.
“I use fresh lemon juice, that’s always the best thing to use. It’s going to taste way better if you use fresh versus a concentrate or something like that,” Rooks said.
“You can use any orange bitters, that elderflower liqueur — that was specific the St. Germain. Any floral liqueur you can put in there that’s comparable that someone might like to use instead, you can totally do that. The main things that make it taste good or balanced are the gin and then some kind of sweetness. So the orange bitters just brighten it up too.”
To mix the flavors, the drink can be shaken or stirred.
“You don’t necessarily have to shake it if you want to make a pitcher of something like this. Maybe just put it on ice and stir it really well,” Rooks said. “You can add club soda to it — kind of stretch it out instead of having like a martini-style cocktail glass. It might even be a little bit more refreshing to put soda water in it — a little less alcohol could take a little longer.”
Spring Fling
1.5 oz Tanqueray 10 Gin
0.5 oz St. Germain Elderflower Liquor
1 oz fresh lemon juice
2 dashes orange bitters
Directions:
Pour ingredients into shaker and shake well, strain into martini style cocktail glass. Garnish with a lemon.