The recent clear skies and springtime breezes have certainly been welcome in the Golden Isles. And Michelle Merrill is crossing her fingers that the picturesque weather will continue for the weekend. That’s because she will be conducting the Coastal Symphony of Georgia’s first concert of the year — Spring Serenade.
The outdoor performance will begin at 3 p.m. at Frederica Academy on St. Simons Island. Not only will it be the symphony’s first show of 2021, it will be Merrill’s first time leading the group since the pandemic took hold last year.
“For me, it is really exciting because I haven’t been in front of the symphony since March 2, 2020. I haven’t conducted since Labor Day when I did a special program with (the National Symphony Orchestra),” she said.
Even so, the symphony has still been offering performances to satisfy local musical enthusiasts. In the latter part of 2020, the organization rolled out a multi-concert series titled Variations on a Season. Performances have taken place outdoors at Mary Ross Park in Brunswick, as well as Gascoigne Bluff on St. Simons Island. It’s allowed patrons to remain safe while taking in some sensational sounds. Merrill says that the response to these events has been overwhelmingly positive.
“It has been really nice. We’ve been social distancing and have been wearing masks. I think people have really just been so anxious to get out and be social in a way that’s safe,” she said.
“So this year, we had the Jordan Gilman Quartet in November and Jacoby Brass in December, which was a great holiday concert. It was a little chilly which added to the mood,” she said.
This concert, as its name implies, will have a light, upbeat seasonal vibe. It will begin with Beethoven’s “Overture to Fidelio” for a wind ensemble, followed by “The Petite Symphony,” a harmonic work by French composer Charles Gounod.
“We start with Beethoven arranged for winds, which is great since we had to skip over some of the things we had planned this year as a nod to his 250th birthday,” Merrill said.
“And ‘Petite Symphony’ is interesting. It’s something that’s rarely done anymore.”
Midway through the concert, the show will take an exciting turn with “Umoja” for a woodwind quintet, penned by a Black female composer named Valerie Coleman.
“Umoja” is Swahili for unity and reflects an African proverb meaning, “I am because we are.”
“Dragonetti’s Duet” for cello and bass will follow. Then, a horn trio, playing from Anton Reicha’s “24-Horn Trios,” will celebrate numerous genres and forms, including canonic, fugue and dance.
The finale will be Anton Dvorak’s “Serenade for Winds.”
The composer was inspired by Mozart’s serenade which Dvorak heard in 1878. He wrote his own piece in just two weeks, supplementing the wind instruments with cello and bass. The music takes listeners on a journey — a march in the first movement, a minuet in the second and lyrical nocturnes in the third. Dvorak completes his serenade with a return to the introductory march motif.
“I think this is just one of the greatest pieces,” Merrill said.
Tickets are still available for the concert Sunday.
They may be purchased online at coastalsymphonyofgeorgia.org. Adult admission is $50 and $15 for children. Masks are recommended and social distancing will be required.
Merrill says that these shows are ideal for families looking for safe, educational entertainment.
“These shows are shorter than our usual performances so it’s really great for kids. I know we’ve been bringing our 3½-year-old son to them and he’s been just enthralled,” she said.
But that’s not all the symphony has planned for the year, Merrill notes there will be two more concerts.
“We have Vibes and Keys on April 11 at Neptune Park. It will feature a vibraphone and keyboard duo that will mix classical pieces with a jazz twist. I heard their first rehearsal and it might be the best show of the season,” Merrill said.
The final concert will be held May 2, once again, at Frederica Academy. It’s title is “Boulogne, Beethoven and Brilliant Strings.”
“That will start out with Boulogne, who is known as the ‘Black Mozart,’ because he created his sound in the style of Mozart’s ballets and operas. But Boulogne actually wrote his pieces first, so maybe Mozart should be called the ‘White Boulogne,’” Merrill said with a laugh.
To round out the year, the symphony is hosting a reimagined Cabaret fundraiser titled “Aloha,” which will be held at 6 p.m. May 21 at the Atlantic Court of the King and Prince Golf and Beach Resort on St. Simons Island. Those tickets are also available on the website.