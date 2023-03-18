As a spiritual leader, I have been pondering on some thoughts and ideas lately about the nature of God’s church and His movement of the Spirit in this season. Here are a few thoughts that I continue to meditate upon. I hope they will provide some benefit to you.

1. “The Time is Now.” I shared this thought last week, but I believe it is worth a mention again. There seems to be a window of opportunity and spiritual movement that is taking place over the first part of 2023. I feel the invitation of God’s Spirit to seek Him, invite Him fully to move in our lives, homes, and churches, as well as join Him in His work in the world today. It is time to seek the Lord fully. This is not a game, but our world is in a true place of needing to see the beauty and glory of God.

