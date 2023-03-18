As a spiritual leader, I have been pondering on some thoughts and ideas lately about the nature of God’s church and His movement of the Spirit in this season. Here are a few thoughts that I continue to meditate upon. I hope they will provide some benefit to you.
1. “The Time is Now.” I shared this thought last week, but I believe it is worth a mention again. There seems to be a window of opportunity and spiritual movement that is taking place over the first part of 2023. I feel the invitation of God’s Spirit to seek Him, invite Him fully to move in our lives, homes, and churches, as well as join Him in His work in the world today. It is time to seek the Lord fully. This is not a game, but our world is in a true place of needing to see the beauty and glory of God.
2. God shows up where He is wanted, and people will go where they see God moving. I heard people who were critical of others that went up to Asbury to visit and partake in the “revival” and outpouring there. Yes, God is with us right now, and we can ask God to move here in our midst as He did as Asbury; yet people always go where they see God moving. It reveals a part of their hunger and desire, and God will always show up where is wanted. God loves to find humble, hungry hearts that fully seek Him. Do we want Him? If we do, He will reveal His Presence in ever greater ways and people will come to encounter Him.
3. The true measure of the church is not found in the Sunday morning experience but in the prayer meetings/services. Our commitment to prayer will be the thermostat that sets the spiritual temperature in our house. The Book of Acts revealed a church that prayed continually and then was launched out by the Spirit. The second part of the true measure of the church is our sending capacity, not our seating capacity. As people are lit on fire by the Spirit, they will go out into the world to make a difference for Jesus.
4. The presence of God is the greatest treasure we can seek. We are called to live by the principles of God’s Word, but the goal of our faith is not to get the principles right. The goal of our faith is Jesus Himself. We can get the principles right but not fully seek His presence. Seek Him and His presence above all us.
5. Our first ministry is to the Lord. We cannot seek to serve God if we have not been seeking God. Mary chose the better part — to sit at his feet. God wants a people who love His presence and love to worship. We are called to minister to a broken world, but our first ministry is that of worship and adoration to our Lord Jesus Christ.
6. The Father desires a passionate church that releases compassion to the world. We must love the poor, preach good news to the lost, heal broken hearts, stand for the oppressed, and give generously to the kingdom and those in need. A heart of genuine worship and devotion eventually must overflow to meet the needs of the world around us. As the Father sent Jesus, so Jesus now sends us (John 20:21)
7. It is all about Jesus. God is done with celebrity culture where we seek to build our church or personal platforms above the name of Jesus. It must be about Him, for Him, and to Him. All hail King Jesus. And that’s the Word.