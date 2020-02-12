The color of Valentine is red and one of the finer restaurants in the Golden Isles gets the color and taste of the day into a special dinner.
The Valentine’s Day dinner at ECHO at the King & Prince Beach Resort Hotel features strawberries, which enjoys the status as the fruit of the romantic day, in three of the courses in the five-course meal.
As it did Christmas with school choirs singing carols, the King & Prince invites the public into its living room to enjoy some music appropriate for the day.
It starts with oysters and caviar, then classically red Manhattan clam chowder as the soup course, executive chef Jack Flack said.
“We think of things that may be a little more intimate, oysters, caviar,” he said, “a great bit of thought also goes into the different colors that we try to utilize to help keep it romantic.”
The salad has soaked strawberries mixed with the baby spinach and smoked scallops, fried goat cheese, seasoned almonds and assorted mints with port wine vinaigrette.
The choices of entrees are Heluka pork chop, red snapper and prime fillet. The pork chop has roasted heirloom apple bourbon sauce and the red snapper has goat cheese and feet risotto, red radish puree and strawberry gastrique.
The dessert course is chocolate-covered strawberry panna cotta.
The King & Prince also has wine to go with the meal.
“A bottle of Sonoma Cutrer Chardonnay will pair nicely with the fish, and Meiomi Pinot would be a good pairing for the beef” Flack said.
Dinner will be served from 5 until 10 p.m. in the Delegal Room which faces the Atlantic.
The King & Prince will again offering a musical gift to the community this Valentine’s Day. During Christmas, school choruses and an ensemble performed in the living room at the King and Prince and saxophonist Michael Hulett will perform there from 7 until 10 p.m. Friday.
Yes, Michael Hulett will be in the living room Friday night 7 to 10 p.m.
“Typically we would have live music in the dining room during a special holiday dinner, but we wanted to leave him in the living room area. We thought we should share him with anyone looking for Valentine’s date night entertainment,’’ said Lauren Doucet, marketing manager at the King and Prince.
Reservations are required for dinner and may be made by calling 912-268-5967.
For those who are into a more low-key evening at home, Flack is offering up one of their favorite dessert dishes.
“Our signature dessert is a restaurant favorite. It’s perfect for birthdays, holidays, or any occasion that you are looking to impress. We’re very excited that the chef is letting us share the recipe for this delicious decadence with you,” he said.
Recipe for
Fudge Brownie Cheesecake
Brownie Ingredients:
4 oz of chocolate
1/2 cup butter
1 cup granulated white sugar
2 eggs
1/4 cup milk
1 cup flour
Preparation:
First melt the butter and chocolate together.
Once mixed, add the remaining brownie ingredients and mix well.
Grease your baking pan and bake for 22 minutes at 350F.
Cheesecake Ingredients:
2 1/4 cup cream cheese
2/3 cup granulated white sugar
3 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup yogurt
Preparation:
Once the brownie has finished baking, turn the oven down to 325F.
Whip together the cream cheese and sugar together, mix well.
Whip the rest of the cheesecake ingredients into the cream cheese and sugar.
Scoop the cheesecake mixture on top of the cooked brownie and bake for an additional 55 minutes at 325F.