Political division has always been a fact of life, but when it clashes with faith is when the Rev. Tom Purdy believes one must reevaluate their priorities.

“I’ve been aware that the political divide in our country has been the predominant lens for how we view the world, for what group we belong to. Not for everybody, but for many,” he said. “It’s started to become an issue in churches — sowing seeds of division in congregations, causing people to rethink their faith because of politics, rather than using their faith to rethink politics.”

