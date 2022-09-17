Political division has always been a fact of life, but when it clashes with faith is when the Rev. Tom Purdy believes one must reevaluate their priorities.
“I’ve been aware that the political divide in our country has been the predominant lens for how we view the world, for what group we belong to. Not for everybody, but for many,” he said. “It’s started to become an issue in churches — sowing seeds of division in congregations, causing people to rethink their faith because of politics, rather than using their faith to rethink politics.”
Reestablishing faith as the starting point for understanding the world and current events is the purpose behind Christ Church Frederica’s ongoing speaker series titled “Bridging the Great Divide,” he said, which aims to address a trend he and other ministers in the area have noticed in recent years.
“I’ve had situations that lots of clergy have had, it’s been written about in various places, where you start to hear ‘You’re too political,’” Purdy said.
In his ministerial career, Purdy said he’s never tried to do anything more than applying the teachings of Jesus to issues faced by people today.
“Jesus spends more time talking about money than any other topic in the Gospels. An incredible and repetitive call to deal with the poor and those in poverty,” Purdy said. “Sometimes, that can rub up against something in the political world, and people interpret it as a political line and not a Gospel line.”
That’s what he’s dealt with, but others, Purdy says, have been criticized for preaching about race-related issues during and after the February 2020 murder of Ahmaud Arbery and subsequent murder and hate crimes trials in Brunswick.
“People would say it’s a partisan problem and not real. It’s affected people’s church positions in very real ways,” Purdy said. “This series is trying to say: We’re not going to get into the details of the partisan issue, but while we navigate all this together we should be able to do this in a helping and loving way.”
Each Sunday through Oct. 16 Christ Church, located at 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, will host a new entry in the series. It kicked off on Sept. 11 with a conversation with Christ Church’s Rev. Becky Rowell about managing conflict.
At 1 p.m. this Sunday, Bill Nigut, host of Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Political Rewind radio talk show, and Leo Smith, a member of the Carter Center’s Georgia Democracy Resilience Network, will talk about the changes in politics and keeping an open mind.
On Sept. 25, the church will host a bonus session. At 10:30 a.m., Purdy and Bishop Frank Logue will discuss navigating modern politics with the “big tent” mentality in mind.
“My understanding of our role in the church is we’re about building unity,” Purdy said. “The Episcopal Church, from our Church of England roots, has always been the big tent. People come together from all walks to worship the same God. We can learn to be in relationship with people with which we disagree about very important things.”
At 1 p.m. that afternoon, former Atlanta Journal-Constitution editor Bert Roughton will talk about the role media — traditional, mainstream, independent and social — plays in both facilitating and fighting political divisions.
On Oct. 2 at 1 p.m., Tania Israel, professor of counseling psychology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, takes on the topic of using faith and righteousness to make connections with people across political lines.
An open forum at 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 allows participants to have a free discussion, and the series will close on Oct. 16 at 1 p.m. with Archdeacon Carole Maddux with the Georgia Interfaith Public Policy Center leading a discussion on working together to build God’s kingdom despite differences.
“I hope people come to understand the great divide and that there are forces trying to pull us apart, whether intentional or unintentional,” Purdy said. “The hope is that we’re giving people a better understanding of what’s causing the division, and how we can live with and through it.”