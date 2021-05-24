Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of jelly this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512, ext. 110.
Challenges like limited childcare access, unequal learning opportunities among students and job retention concerns were rampant in Glynn County long before the pandemic made them everyday talking points.
In a brief ceremony, a wreath was placed on the sea Saturday in memory of seafarers who had lost their lives in service as merchant mariners.
The 2021 hurricane season’s initial forecast would indicate a predicted decline in tropical activity in the months ahead, especially compared to the unprecedented Atlantic basin barrage in 2020.
Molly Mitchell will officially receive her diploma from Glynn Academy this week accompanied by a long list of achievements earned through hard work during her high school years.
A week after a conflagration of smoke and flames engulfed what remains of the shipwrecked Golden Ray in the St. Simons Sound, repairs and inspections continue with an aim on resuming actual salvage work as soon as possible, officials say.
Members of the Keller Williams Golden Isles, a local real estate firm, recently celebrated R…
(L-R) Seren Thomas-Jackson, Bill Wood, Gracie Bratcher
Pictured from left are Club President Mike Boyd, Rotarian Bill Felker, Senior Cadet Hannah H…
Pictured L-R, Josh Morgan, Daniel German, Devon Lane, Jeff Holland. Not pictured, Jonathan Noyola.
