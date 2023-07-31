Submitted by Sabra Slade
Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of toilet paper this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Submitted by Sabra Slade
Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of toilet paper this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
The nonprofit also repurposes plastic and paper grocery bags. They’re always accepting donations of each.
For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512 ext 110.
A large crowd of parents and their children enjoyed lunch while picking up free school supplies Saturday on the spacious grounds of New Glory Christian Center on Norwich Street.
Come the end of October, there will be only one major cleanup left at LCP Chemicals Georgia, the sprawling former industrial site that an EPA official once termed the poster child of Superfund sites.
The proposed closure of U.S. 17 in north Camden County for three years to replace three bridges is raising concerns from residents living in the area.
Wild Wonders Animal Adventures presented local and exotic reptiles in its Scaly Sensations show on Thursday at the St. Simons Island Public Library.
The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Agency came to an agreement Wednesday to pursue a market research firm to help set a goal for the Oglethorpe block.
Local artist Betty Oliver’s works can be found in her hometown.
Submitted by Pamela Hamilton
Submitted by Marilyn Daly
Over 14,000 students recently attended the Future Business Leaders Of America National Leade…
Submitted by Martha Armstrong
Local student Gavin Lawrence Bach of Brunswick recently graduated from Harvard Law School in…