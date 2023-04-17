Submitted by Sabra Slade
Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of cereal this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.
The nonprofit also repurposes plastic and paper grocery bags.
They’re always accepting donations of each.
For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512 ext 110.
