Sparrow's Nest Food Pantry is in need of cereal and frozen turkeys this week.
Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, during regular hours — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday. Their hours for Thanksgiving week are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Wednesday. They are close Thursday.
The nonprofit also repurposes plastic and paper grocery bags. They’re always accepting donations of each.
For more information, visit faithworksministry.org or call Sabra Slade at 912-261-8512 ext 110.
