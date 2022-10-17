Submitted by Sabra Slade

Sparrow’s Nest Food Pantry is in need of spaghetti sauce and pasta this week. Donations may be dropped off at the location, 2911 Altama Ave., Brunswick, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday.

