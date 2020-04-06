The coronavirus pandemic has shaken the whole of humanity. Each day, the death toll rises across the globe. When it will all end is uncertain. But while life may be incredibly difficult right now, kindness proves to be a consistent source of hope.
Every day, social media posts highlight the goodness in the world, shining even brighter in midst of the darkness all around. Quarantined Italians serenade one another from their balconies. Stuffed animals have appeared in windows to the delight of children, and health care officials have been applauded by grateful members of the public.
True to form, the Golden Isles has joined with efforts of its own. First Baptist Church on St. Simons has converted its little library to a free bread and toilet paper distribution center. The Golden Isles College and Career Academy gifted masks and other necessary supplies to the hospital.
All of these are beautiful tokens of love in the midst of a desperate situation. But for organizations who are charged with doing good deeds daily, it allows for an even greater opportunity to give.
At Sparrow’s Nest Food Bank, an outreach of FaithWorks Ministries, those in need are still seeking assistance.
“For our guests, the mood overall has been grateful, but scared and anxious. People are so appreciative that they have a place to get food for their family,” manager Sabra Slade said.
The location, at 2911 Altama Avenue in Brunswick, put new procedures in place for obtaining food. It has also reduced the number of volunteers it has on hand — from 45 to roughly 12 each day (three at a time, over the course of four shifts).
Slade says both those seeking help and those assisting are doing all they can to keep everyone safe.
“(The guests) understand why we’ve altered our procedures and quickly complied to keep everyone safe. Those dropping off food donations are worried about their community and are happy to do what they can for those without. Everyone is worried about how long this will last,” she said.
“Volunteers call, text and email all week checking in to see how things are going, ask if we have enough food, how is everyone holding up … and mainly say that they wish they could be here.”
Of course, that’s not possible for safety reasons. In fact, Sparrow’s Nest closed its doors to the public more than two weeks ago, while offering distribution outside.
“We have service set up outside observing social distancing, with signs advising guests to stay six feet apart as well as a lineup area marked with tape keeping guests separated,” she said.
“We check in guests one at a time at a table outside our front doors, any paperwork required is handled verbally by staff, and food bags are set on the table for guests to pick up. We also have gloves and masks, generously donated by many ladies in the community, for all staff and volunteers.”
The numbers of those seeking aid, she notes, have been lighter this week. Slade expects that is due to the governor’s shelter in place order; which was announced Wednesday and went into effect Friday afternoon.
The lower number of guests has caused them to scale back their distribution. Now, they will only be open from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays.
“Food pantries are considered essential, and we hope providing distribution for one day will help those that need it while encouraging everyone to stay home,” she said.
“FaithWorks staff will be delivering food bags to porches of those in desperate need. And I will continue meeting with people over the phone in need of utility or medication assistance.”
While Sparrow’s Nest continues its mission, it is supported by the community at large. Slade has been overwhelmed by those holding food drives and donating meals during this trying time. A few of the many offerings, she says, includes 100 food boxes and 143 McDonald’s Happy Meal coupons from Second Harvest. Near daily nonperishable donations come from Parker-Kaufman in Brunswick and on Jekyll Island. The United Way and the YMCA donated 50 hygiene kits bags for the homeless.
The Community Garden has donated fresh veggies, and Communities in Schools gifted several big boxes of children’s snack packs.
“Several women have been sewing masks for us all week that we’ve shared with staff, volunteers and guests at the Well,” Slade said. “Neighborhoods are holding food drives with food being left on porches and one family picking up and delivering to us.”
While she’s come to expect such generosity from the community, the way people have given so freely during a time of crisis has truly touched Slade.
“I continue to be amazed at how our community answers the call for whatever the need may be,” she said. “From what I’ve experienced, everyone is doing their part to love and take care of each other.”