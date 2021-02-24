The Elliot Building at 1423 Newcastle St. in downtown Brunswick has been a part of the city’s streetscape since 1892. Through those decades, has seen a lot of change. From the early days of Brunswick’s seaport to the booming 1950s and into the modern era, it stood witness to it all.
In recent years, the building’s ground floor has served as a restaurant and bar known collectively as the Southern Table and Boom Boom Room.
The brainchild of Stacy Bass, owner of Straton Hall Events, the space is outfitted with chic decor that emits big city vibes. It became a hotspot back in its early days, when it opened in 2014. It was especially busy during First Friday’s monthly block party, which draws in tons of locals and visitors who meander along the downtown thoroughfare, popping into shops and restaurants along the way.
The Southern Table and Boom Boom Room was always a packed house during those evenings, filled with music and laughter. Of course, that was in the pre-COVID times. Bass notes that when the pandemic hit in earnest, they decided it was best to hunker down and close the doors.
“With COVID, we decided that it would just be best to close,” he said.
But roughly a year later, Bass and his team have decided it was time to reboot the party. During the latter part of 2020, they slowly started opening for socially distanced First Fridays with cocktail tables stationed outside to allow for safe celebrating.
And eventually, they decided it was the right time to fully open the restaurant’s doors again.
“In the SoGlo area, people really wanted to get out. They wanted to be careful and protected, but people were ready to get out,” Bass said.
“So we decided that we would reopen the Southern Table from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. There’s just so much going on downtown now and so much more foot traffic. We were excited to come back and reopen to offer even more variety downtown.”
And a new face is helping do that. Todd Wellman has been tapped to manage the restaurant, bringing along his extensive experience in the hospitality industry.
“Todd is a Warner Robins native and has been in the hospitality industry for most of his life. For a good portion, he was the manager of a restaurant in Las Vegas,” he said.
While Wellman is new, the menu still boasts much of the creative style it offered previously. Bass describes it as traditional Southern fare with a twist.
“For instance, we have meatloaf but it’s made with bison ... we have Caesar salad but it’s grilled,” he said.
Another major draw — their handcrafted cocktails. While there are plenty of options to choose from (along with a selection of beer and wine), one of Wellman’s favorites is a classic cosmopolitan. The flavors maybe familiar but they’re perfect for spring ... and never fail to inspire some “Sex and the City” nostalgia.
“It’s bright, it’s fruity,” Wellman noted.
Southern Table’s Classic Cosmopolitan
Ingredients
1.5 oz Tito’s Vodka
1/2 oz Cointreau
1 oz cranberry juice
1 oz fresh lime juice
Ice
Directions
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker, shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a lime.