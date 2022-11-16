Thanksgiving dinner is a time-honored tradition for families across the country.
Up north, Yankees tend to associate pumpkin pie with the annual family feast but, says cookbook author Johnathon Scott Barrett, in the South it’s all about sweet potato pie or sweet potato soufflé. Pecans are a staple of Southern dishes, and you tend to see a lot of gingersnap, he said.
Rather than bothering with a 15-pound turkey, some families prefer smaller birds, like game hens or — a favorite of Barrett’s dad — the capon.
It’s these unexpected takes on the classic spread that Barrett explores in his cookbook, “Cook & Celebrate: A Collection of Southern Holiday and Party Culinary Traditions.”
“In the book, I write about how my father preferred a hen or a capon, but people have moved on to turkey. Sometimes it’s hard to find a good hen at the store,” Barrett said.
The seventh-generation Georgian pours over plenty of traditional, Southern-style Thanksgiving dishes he grew up with, along with a few new recipes he’s picked up in his latest cookbook. Through its pages, he shares dishes to fete every major holiday — from New Year’s to Christmas. Aside from just the quality and quantity of the food, Barrett is also particularly partial to Thanksgiving because many traditional dishes can be easily made ahead of time and reheated later. As someone who loves hosting gatherings, he’s a proponent of maximizing your time with you’re guests.
“Have everything done as early as you can so you, the host, can enjoy the evening and the camaraderie with everyone else, so they’re not sitting around the fire sipping wine while you’re in the kitchen,” Barrett said.
While he’s got a love of cooking and has now penned three successful cookbooks, Barrett’s not a chef by trade, but an accountant and nonprofit executive.
“I learned watching my mother and my Ninnie cook,” Barrett said. “That’s what gave me my start and my background. As I developed an interest, I wrote a several books and got into a lot of cooking shows.”
From age 12, Barrett said he’d been watching Julia Child cooking programs and came to explore a variety of other cooks and cookbook authors. Among the best, in his opinion, are Mary Berry, Ina Garten and Jacques Pépin.
He first tried his hand writing a cookbook with “Rise & Shine,” part autobiography and part cookbook focusing on farm-to-table foods. Next up was “Cook & Tell,” an anthology of stories from other people, many he got on the book tour circuit after publishing “Rise & Shine.”
Anyone interested in hearing more from Barrett, a native of Savannah, can listen to him speak to the Literary Guild of St. Simons Island at 10:30 a.m. Monday in room 108 of the St. Simons Island Casino, 525 Beachview Drive. The book is available on Amazon, and, starting on Monday, “Cook & Celebrate” will be available at G.J. Ford Bookshop on St. Simons Island.
As it’s a holiday week, he will likely touch on all things Thanksgiving — from the main course to the fixins’. He’s pulled much of that together from his personal experience. While his father handled the capon, his mother would get ready some gravy made with drippings from the bird and a cornbread dressing she got from her mom. He grew up, like many, with Ocean Spray brand cranberry sauce from the supermarket, but he’s since developed a homemade cranberry sauce recipe that he also provided for those looking to make a Thanksgiving meal truly their own.
And his offering readers a little taste of their own. Barrett is sharing a few of his favorite dishes. For the gravy, he notes, start preparing around 30 minutes before the bird is done cooking and finish with drippings right before serving. The following recipes serve eight to 10 people.
“You’ve got to use good, homemade chicken or turkey stock. You have to have the fat in there. The canned broth isn’t the same,” Barrett said.
Creamed Gravy
5 tablespoons butter
1⁄4 cup celery, minced
1⁄4 cup shallots, minced (green onion will work as well)
5 tablespoons flour
2 cups low-sodium chicken stock
1 (10.5-ounce) can cream of chicken soup
1 cup heavy cream
1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
1⁄4 teaspoon dried thyme
2 large egg yolks, beaten and at room temperature in a small bowl
1⁄2 cup or more drippings from the roasted turkey or capon pan
Directions
In a medium-sized pan, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Add the celery and shallots; stir and cook until soft, about 2 minutes. Whisk in the flour and cook, whisking for one minute. Stream in the chicken stock, whisking until thoroughly incorporated. Add the cream of chicken soup, whisking for 1 to 2 minutes until the mixture is hot. Whisk in the cream, stirring. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until thickened and smooth. Add in the black pepper and thyme. Stir to mix. To the beaten yolks slowly stream in one cup of the hot gravy, whisking constantly. Pour the tempered egg mixture into the gravy pan and whisk to fully incorporate. Continue cooking over medium heat for one minute. Set the gravy aside until the turkey is done. When the turkey is finished, pour in ½ cup or more of the pan drippings to the gravy — depending on the thickness you’d like — and reheat over medium until just under a simmer. Serve over sliced turkey and cornbread dressing.
Ninnie’s Cornbread Dressing
3 tablespoons butter, at room temperature
1 (9-inch) pan of cornbread (about 6 cups crumbled) made a day ahead and set on the back of the stove to dry out 3 biscuits (about 2 cups crumbled)
1 quart or so homemade chicken, turkey, or pork stock, at room tempera- ture
2 cups onion, diced
2 cups celery, diced
3 large hard-boiled eggs, diced 2 eggs, slightly beaten
1⁄2 teaspoon black pepper
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Butter a 9-inch by 13-inch baking pan or large iron skillet with deep sides; it should be deep enough to hold 2 1/2 quarts of dressing. Set aside. Crumble the cornbread and biscuits into a large mixing bowl. Pour in half of the stock and mix together with a spatula, mashing until there are no lumps. Add additional stock until you get the consistency of a slightly soupy batter. Add the remaining ingredients and stir well to mix. Pour batter into the buttered dish; bake until the top turns a golden brown, about 50 to 60 minutes. Serve immediately.
Cranberry Sauce
2 (12-ounce) bags fresh cranberries (or 4 cups frozen)
1 1⁄2 cups water
1 1⁄2 cups light brown sugar
1 tablespoon finely zested orange peel (about 1 large orange)
Directions
Add the cranberries, water, and sugar to a heavy-bottomed pot; bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to a steady simmer; cook 8 to 10 minutes, until the berries are very soft. Add the orange zest. Remove from heat. With a potato masher, press the cranberries until the mixture is thick; allow some of the berries to remain partially whole. Cover tightly and chill 4 hours or overnight.