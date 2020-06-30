Southeast Georgia Health System opens Camden Wound Care Center
The Camden hospital of the Southeast Georgia Health System recently opened a Wound Care Center, similar to the facility in Brunswick.
Camden’s center is operated in partnership with Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services. The staff includes physicians with advanced training in lingering wounds caused by a variety of conditions and nurses trained in chronic wound care.
After being evaluated to find the underlying cause of the wound, patients receive a personalized treatment plan. This typically includes debridement (removal of dead skin and tissue), a lab test, nutritional counseling and infection management. If needed, they may also receive more advanced treatments, including:
• Negative pressure wound therapy
• Bioengineered skin substitutes
• Biological and biosynthetic dressings
• Growth factor therapies
The Southeast Georgia Health System Camden Campus Wound Care Center was made possible partly because of the community’s generous support of the Georgia HEART rural hospital tax credit program. The HEART program increases access to health care by allowing taxpayers to redirect their Georgia state taxes to rural hospitals and receive a 100% state tax credit.
For more information, call 912-540-6802 to schedule an appointment. To learn more about the HEART program, visit sghs.org/ga-tax-credit.
