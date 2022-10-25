Lung cancer is the number one cancer in the world, but for decades, doctors faced a dilemma: they could see a suspicious spot on a patient’s lungs but could not reach it to perform a biopsy.
“Historically, more than half of the nodules are far out in the narrow periphery of the lungs,” says Rafael Alba Yunen, M.D., medical director of Pulmonary Medicine at Southeast Georgia Health System and pulmonologist at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pulmonary Medicine. He is triple board-certified in pulmonology, internal medicine and critical care medicine.
While most small tumors are benign, there’s no way to know without a biopsy, which involves removing a tiny piece of tissue from the suspicious spot or nodule. The cells in the tissue are then examined under a microscope for cancer or other diseases.
Being able to diagnose lung nodules early is especially important for Georgians. The state’s lung and bronchus cancer rates are higher than the national average, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
One of the most advanced and accurate ways to perform biopsies is robotic-assisted bronchoscopy, a minimally invasive technology now available at Southeast Georgia Health System. The Ion robotic system allows physicians to biopsy the smallest, hardest-to-reach nodules with great precision and safety. Ion was developed by the same company that pioneered the da Vinci surgical robot system.
An Ion bronchoscopy is performed as an outpatient procedure while the patient is under general anesthesia. During the bronchoscopy, the physician guides a small, ultra-thin catheter through the patient’s airway to the suspicious nodule. Using a controller, the physician navigates the catheter, which can move 180 degrees in all directions and reach all 18 segments of the lung. To further enhance safety and accuracy, the catheter’s vision probe and shape-sensing feature provide a clear view of the nodule’s shape and location throughout the procedure. When the physician reaches the nodule, the catheter is locked in place. Using a thin, flexible biopsy needle that can navigate through narrow areas and around tight corners, the physician can remove a tiny sample of lung tissue.
Biopsies with Ion not only extend the physician’s reach, they are faster and more accurate, which means patients are less likely to need a repeat procedure.
“Robotic bronchoscopes are small and incredibly flexible. This helps me as a doctor because I can offer answers to someone with a small, hard-to-reach nodule. It’s a tool I didn’t have even a year ago. I’ve been in practice long enough to recognize a milestone in pulmonary medicine, and this is it,” says Charles W. Callender, M.D., a board-certified pulmonologist at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pulmonary Medicine.
There are no pain receptors in the lungs, so the procedure is painless, though patients may experience a sore throat from the anesthesia process.
According to David Sudduth, M.D., board-certified pulmonologist at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pulmonary Medicine. “Ion bronchoscopies are safer and more accurate because the robot gives unprecedented stability throughout the procedure. It offers a high degree of sensitivity for nodules in the far periphery of the lung.”
As with any surgical procedure, there are risks, which include bleeding, infection and lung collapse. However, because the Ion bronchoscope is smaller and more flexible than traditional technologies, complication rates are lower. Alba Yunen praises Ion’s excellent safety profile, citing a Sloan Kettering Memorial Cancer Center study showing a complication rate of just three percent. “Those rates will decline further with time,” says Alba Yunen.
He is excited about Ion’s ability to diagnose lung cancers early. Citing the Sloan Kettering study again, he adds, “The diagnostic yield was over 80 percent.”
Ion complements the Health System’s existing robotic technologies, which include the CyberKnife® M6 with MLC technology for the treatment of both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors, including lung cancer; the da Vinci® for bariatric, general, gynecological and urological surgical conditions; the MAKOplasty® for partial and total hip and knee replacements; and the ROSA® for total knee replacements.
Acquiring the Ion robot required a significant investment, but the doctors say Ion’s potential to save lives is well worth the financial commitment. “I appreciate the Health System being on the forefront of this technology,” Callender adds.
For Alba Yunen, Ion underscores the Health System’s dedication to advancing health care. “Our community deserves nothing less when it comes to fighting the number one cancer in the world.”
Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pulmonary Medicine has offices in Brunswick, St. Marys and Jesup. To schedule an appointment, call 912-466-5504. For more information about Ion, visit sghs.org/pulmonology.