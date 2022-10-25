102522_sghs-NotToPrint

Pictured on the front are Candace Anderson, R.N., BSN, cardiology team lead, from left, and Geneva Fennell, bronch tech. In back are Cindy Proctor, R.N., from left, and C. David Sudduth, M.D., pulmonologist; Right: Rafael Alba Yunen, M.D., pulmonologist.

 Provided photo

Lung cancer is the number one cancer in the world, but for decades, doctors faced a dilemma: they could see a suspicious spot on a patient’s lungs but could not reach it to perform a biopsy.

“Historically, more than half of the nodules are far out in the narrow periphery of the lungs,” says Rafael Alba Yunen, M.D., medical director of Pulmonary Medicine at Southeast Georgia Health System and pulmonologist at Southeast Georgia Physician Associates-Pulmonary Medicine. He is triple board-certified in pulmonology, internal medicine and critical care medicine.

