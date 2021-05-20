Live music has been sorely missed during the days of the pandemic. But as things begin to normalize, more and more concerts are coming back.
One of those is Sounds by the Sea. Hosted by Golden Isles Arts & Humanities, the summertime series will return at 7 p.m. May 30 at Neptune Park on St. Simons Island.
For this Memorial Day weekend show, singer-songwriter Phil Morrison and his Trio, along with some friends, will take to the stage.
And in addition to being stellar musicians, three of the performers are also military veterans.
Morrison is a U.S. Air Force veteran and self-taught musician who plays bass. He is also a singer-songwriter, having composed more than 200 songs. Ken Trimmins, a Brunswick native and trumpeter, served in the U.S. Air Force Band, while drummer Clyde Connor was a member of the U.S. Navy Commodores Jazz Band.
Rounding out the group will be saxophonist Don Zentz, who is currently the director of fine and performing arts at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, and pianist/vocalist Joe Watts.
Morrison, who hasn’t been performing due to the pandemic, is thrilled to be back in front of a crowd.
“I’ve been spending time writing and practicing to play with a group but I’m excited to be back. It’s always great to do anything for Heather at the Ritz, and of course, we hope we can bring some joy while commemorating those who served,” he said.
Morrison is also thrilled to share the stage with fellow veterans.
“I’m really looking forward to it. Ken Trimmons is from Brunswick, and he was in the Air Force Band. He played on the Johnny Carson Show. Now he’s the band director at Albany State,” Morrison said.
“We’re going to have a lot of friends and family coming from Atlanta and Savannah. It’s going to be a real joy.”
Heather Heath is also looking forward to it. The executive director of GIAH says they are thrilled that the series is returning after having to cancel last year.
“We are ready to be back and hope the Golden Isles community is too. These are all amazing local performers who are ready to entertain in this beautiful setting. We need some summer evenings with great music, cool breezes and a wonderful sense of community,” she said.
Three more concerts are lined up for the summer.
The next will follow on July 25 and will feature the Second Chance Band.
Michaele and the Ambiguous will wow the crowd Aug. 22, and Backbeat Boulevard will wrap up the series on Sept. 19.
Sounds by the Sea concerts are held behind the Casino building, 550 Beachview Drive, St. Simons Island. Each show takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. and guests are encouraged to bring a picnic supper and a lawn chair or blanket. There is one new element this year — online ticket purchase. Tickets may be bought at www.goldenislesarts.org or by calling 912-262-6934 and are only $12 for adults. Children ages 6 to 12 are $5, and under 6 years old are free. Patrons are encouraged to purchase their tickets in advance. For more information, contact GIAH at 912-262-6934, info@goldenislesarts.org or visit www.goldenislesarts.org.