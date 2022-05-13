A young Black man went for a jog one pleasant Sunday afternoon and never came home, hunted down instead by three White men and shot to death on a public street right here in Glynn County.
Brunswick’s Larry E. Rogers Jr. fully understood the universal expressions of raw anger that emerged when the ugly truth behind Ahmaud Arbery’s killing began revealing itself two years ago.
A man of firm faith and strong spiritual convictions, Rogers also understood that unchecked anger looks a lot like the problem if it does not include a solution.
Rogers knew he had to act, to do something that would temper the justifiable furious uproar with a message of hope and of resolve for a better future, one forged in unity.
The result is “Why I Run,” a song of tragedy and of redemption.
The tune is a fusion of hip hop, gospel and R&B that is musically reminiscent of Marvin Gaye’s iconic 1970s civil rights anthem, “What’s Going On.” Its words drive home a powerful message, alternating unflinching verses on racial injustice with a chorus of healing and fellowship.
Rogers recorded “Why I Run” in July 2020 in an empty church building on G Street, in the ethnic heart of Brunswick. It features an array of local talent giving voice to the powerful lyrics that Rogers co-wrote. Homegrown musicians joined Rogers to lay down the musical tracks including Kenneth Diggs on bass, Clay Benjamin on electric guitar, Matthew Williams on acoustic guitar and Marqui Childs on organ. Rogers knocked around for several diligent weeks just to get the precise percussive beat to lure the listener into the song.
“I worked for a solid month on the drums,” Rogers told The News during a recent visit to his Da Spot Studio off of U.S. Highway 341. “That is one of the reasons the song took so long.”
“Why I Run” is available on various mediums, including YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3aCNsYyrkCY) and Spotify. It has received sparing radio airtime, but the song’s strong message and captivating rhythms have not gone unnoticed.
“Why I Run” presently sits at No. 58 on the Official Indie Top Chart in the United Kingdom. Additionally, the song charted for over six weeks on Digital Radio Tracker, peaking at No. 99.
The song’s showing on charts across the Atlantic ocean speaks to its universal message, said Adrian Meeks, CEO of Atlanta-based Song Source Musical Group, which distributes “Why I Run” through EMPIRE.
“The song is impactful because Larry (Rogers) was able to tap into the world’s cry,” said Meeks, a 30-year veteran of the music industry. “I think it could be this generation’s ‘We Are the World.’ Its current success on UK charts speaks to its powerful message on healing and unity. He did a phenomenal job putting it together.”
Shortly after the chilling video of Arbery’s shooting death went viral online and sparked national outrage in May 2020, Rogers remembers gauging the volatile upheaval on social media and elsewhere. He shared the angry sentiment, no doubt. But Rogers saw only strife and further anguish at the end of that line.
“Everybody was like, ‘What are we going to do?’” said Rogers, who also played keyboards and arranged strings for the track. “I saw harsh reactions on Facebook and I said, ‘No, we can’t do that.’”
For Rogers, there was only one way to respond.
“How can we bring this community together?” Rogers opined. “Good music does it every time.”
The muse struck Rogers while hanging around at The W barber shop in Brunswick, discussing with friends the ramifications of such a tragedy striking so close to home.
Music is and always will be the language of healing for Rogers. A multi-talented singer, drummer, keyboardist and sound engineer, Rogers also teaches voice and music. Additionally, he serves as musical and choir director at a church in Brunswick and at another church in Camden County. And, among other gigs, he once served a stint as the musical director on tour for renowned gospel singer Douglas Miller, who passed away last year.
So Rogers reached out to his friend in music, songwriter Brittany Mackey of Valdosta. They set out to write a song that did not swerve in addressing the harsh realities behind this harrowing event.
“Here we go again, another young brother in a body bag,” flows one verse. “And is my skin a sin? I don’t want to be another hashtag.”
“In the verse, I’m telling you what the problem is,” Rogers explained, his hand drumming out the beat amid animated gestures as he tapped intuitively into the creative process.
But English and Mackey also knew the song must carry a message of hope.
“Together we will stand,” the chorus echoes, “together hand in hand, for justice, peace and equality ...”
“But when I get to the chorus, that’s when we find the remedy,” Rogers explained, smiling.
The song’s title serves as a promise to Ahmaud and others, to keep running the race for social justice, for racial equality. A former standout football player at Brunswick High, Ahmaud was known to friends and family as an avid jogger who loved to run — anywhere and everywhere.
As a multi-layered beat introduces the song, Rogers invites the listeners in: “Y’all ready to take this run?”
And the first verse addresses racial inequities that continue to infuse society well into the 21st Century.
“The melanin of our skin makes us dead last in the human race; caught wind of the finish line but I can’t breathe, so I’m falling out of place.”
The words play homage also to Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, two African Americans killed by police officers in the same year that Ahmaud died here in Glynn County while out for a jog.
Then comes the chorus again, reminding us that we as a society are better than this, that we can overcome.
“Together we will stand, together hand in hand. For justice and peace and equality. Now the world will see, that’s why I run.”
Singers on “Why I Run” include Ragan Flowers, Octoria Williams, Terryln Small, Jason Jurrel Googe, Kaleb Carroll, Taj Mahal, Ni’chelle Leggett, Jason Fields, LaQuetta Wrice, Tracie Atwater, Jamie Bethea, Lana Hudson, Miasha Hall and 8-year-old Cameron Woodard.
For Rogers, the tragedy of Ahmaud Arbery’s death had to be expressed by local voices. (The three men involved in his killing have since been convicted of murder and sentenced to life in state prison; they also have been convicted in federal court of violating Arbery’s civil rights and face additional sentencing on those charges in August.)
“I think what’s powerful about this song is that we lived it,” Rogers said. “It has a totally different meaning for us. The only people that can really speak about it is us.”