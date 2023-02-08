Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. If you haven’t picked a good wine for the occasion, The Market at Sea Island’s Guy Trapani has some tips.
Trapani has 20 years of experience as a sommelier and is The Market’s wine attendant. Getting a good wine vs. the right wine can be hard. If you have a lot of guests, it may be impossible to get it exactly right for each one, but Trapani says you can cover your bases pretty well with a few types of wine.
“I typically will have a bubbly wine, rosé, chardonnay, sauvignon blanc, pinot grigio, pinot noir and cabernet available for guests,” Trapani said. “You can’t go wrong with these, and you’re guaranteed to have something for everyone.”
But what if it’s a dinner for two? Knowing what your date likes is important, he says. If it’s a new relationship or, for whatever reason, simply asking is out of the question, Trapani says some wines are simply more suited to this particular occasion than others.
“Rosé, for the blush color and their versatility to work with first and second courses,” Trapani said. “They can range from moderately dry to extremely rich flavor profiles.”
Champagnes and sparkling wine convey a sense of style and celebration and run the gamut of sweetness levels.
“Citrus and green fruit flavors frequently stand out,” he said. “Champagne often conveys a creamy mouthfeel along with fine elegant notes.”
If the meal includes a fish course or lightly cooked pork, Trapani says chardonnay is a good option.
“I always enjoy drinking a white Burgundy where possible because of the higher acidity, less focus on fruit and oak essence,” he said.
Lighter meat, like seafood or chicken, calls for a pinot noir, while red meat like beef pair well with a cabernet or a grenache.
“A cabernet with strength, power and a light touch of oak pairs well with a great steak,” Trapani said. “Grenache is rich, jammy and makes your steak taste all the more savory.”
He recommended a couple of favorites for anyone having trouble choosing — one rosé and one pinot noir, both available at The Market.
“We have over 200 different bottles of wine, so there is something for everyone here,” Trapani says.
“Not only is the color breathtaking, but the Triennes Rosé is the perfect light start for any romantic meal,” he said.
His suggestion would be to pair it with a salad course because the wine is delicate and offers subtle fruit notes.
Long Meadow Ranch Anderson Valley Pinot Noir — $46.50
This one is more for an entrée course, Trapani said.
“The varietal is soft yet refined, with jammy flavors that are not overpowering,” he explained.
It pairs well with a delicate salmon or other light meat courses.
To take some of the pressure off the big night, Trapani also suggested looking at The Market’s gift basket service. Visit www.seaisland.com/baskets for a look at what’s available. Be as specific or vague as desired, the staff is willing to help, said Carol Cudahy, retail supervisor.
She suggested some chocolates and luxury items, like a good hand lotion, hair ties or pillowcases. She personally enjoys the wildflower honey caramel bonbons and heart-shaped milk chocolate truffles. Another option is something from the store’s wide selection of cheeses.
As for himself, Trapani usually has little trouble with the selection.
“For Valentine’s Day, my wife and I will be enjoying our dinner — which happens to fall on our 37th wedding anniversary — with two of our favorite varietals, a sparkling rosé and a pinot noir,” Trapani said.