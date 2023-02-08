Valentine’s Day is less than a week away. If you haven’t picked a good wine for the occasion, The Market at Sea Island’s Guy Trapani has some tips.

Trapani has 20 years of experience as a sommelier and is The Market’s wine attendant. Getting a good wine vs. the right wine can be hard. If you have a lot of guests, it may be impossible to get it exactly right for each one, but Trapani says you can cover your bases pretty well with a few types of wine.

