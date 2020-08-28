The Brunswick-Glynn County Library has long been a hub for learning, growing — and of course — reading. It extends beyond simply picking up books. The programming provided has given children (and parents) a place to gather for small group activities and events.
But, as with most things, that temporarily ended with the arrival of the coronavirus. The library opted to discontinue any programs that would draw a crowd, moving to virtual offerings and drive-up book rentals.
For Diana Graham, library program coordinator, it was a period of adjustment.
“During the summer, we chose to eliminate anything that would draw in a large crowd, like animal programs. We also chose to eliminate anything that didn’t allow us to adhere to CDC guidelines, like programs where people would be in close proximity to one another (like Scrabble Club and story time), or programs that provided food (like our Cookbook Club),” she said.
And, Graham adds, it worked. After a few weeks of getting their footing, the library was chugging along in this “new reality.”
“Overall, it has been going very well. I can only speak from the viewpoint of programming since that is my expertise here at the library, but the programs that we have had (whether virtual, grab and go, or in-person) have been a success,” she said.
But now that school has resumed and the library itself has reopened to the public, Graham says the staff has decided to move forward by phasing in some select in-person offerings.
Sadly, the popular children’s meet-ups will remain on hold, but Graham says the organization has thought up some innovative solutions in that arena.
“Moving forward into the fall, we have decided to nix in-person children’s programming since it was hard to enforce CDC guidelines in those events. Instead, we are focusing on grab-and-go type programs for children, like our Craft To Go Kits and our newly added STEAM kits that will be available for checkout,” she said.
“We are also going to continue our Virtual Storytime with Ms. KK (Kelly Greene) which takes place on Facebook Live on the Brunswick-Glynn County Library Facebook page. If someone isn’t able to tune in to the live event, we will have the videos available on our website and YouTube channel.”
Adult programs are resuming, however. Of course, safety protocols will continue to be enforced. Masks will be required, and temperatures of participants will be taken upon entry.
Even so, Graham is looking forward to a bit of normalcy.
“We are resuming in-person adult programming that allows for ample social distancing, like presentations and movies. Our book clubs (Hattie’s Book Club and the Belladonna Book Club) will also resume in the fall,” she said.
As with so many organizations, the library is continuing to find ways to keep their vital mission going.
“Programming is so important to the community because it directly gives back to the community in more ways than one,” Graham said.
“It is a tool to be used by our patrons and I am so glad to be able to offer what we can, even if it is not as extensive as it was pre-COVID. Resuming programming will bring back some sense of normalcy, even if it does mean doing it virtually or on a smaller scale.”
The Brunswick-Glynn County Library’s programs, beginning in September, include:
• Lunchtime Yoga, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the library. Participants should bring their own mat and water.
• Virtual Storytime with Ms. KK will be held from 10:30 to 11 a.m. every Wednesday on Facebook Live. Each video will also be available on their website and YouTube channel for four weeks.
• The Belladonna Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Brunswick-Glynn County Library. September’s book will be “Midnight in the Bright Ideas Bookstore” by Matthew Sullivan.
• Virtual Yoga videos will be released every other Wednesday, beginning on Sept. 9 and ending on Dec. 16. Videos can be found on the library’s Facebook page, website and Youtube channels. Those interested may also email dgraham@glynncounty-ga.gov to be placed on a mailing list to receive videos straight to their email inboxes.
• Classic Movies Series will be held at 5 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month (September to November) at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library. September’s film is “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” rated NR. October’s film is “Beetlejuice” rated PG. November’s film is “Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark” rated PG.
• Crafts to go can be picked up once a month and will include a free book to accompany the month’s theme. Kit pick-up is from 10:30 a.m. to noon at St. Simons Library. Pick-up is at 1:30 to 3 p.m. from Brunswick-Glynn County Library. Both locations will host pick-ups on the second and fourth Mondays of the month (September to November).
• Hattie’s Book Club will meet at 6 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at Brunswick-Glynn County Library. September’s book will be “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michelle Richardson.
• Family movies will be hosted once a month at 5:30 p.m. at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library September-October. September’s film is “Scoob” on Sept. 24 and October’s film is “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Oct. 29.
• Brunswick African-American Cultural Center Informational Event will host Aundra Fuller, the director of BAACC, who will be speaking about the Brunswick African-American Cultural Center and sharing some interesting local history.
This will be held from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library.