As he reattached the parchment of one of Temple Beth Tefilloh’s Torahs from its atzei chaim — or roller — Sofer Neil Yerman couldn’t promise he’d be able to focus on an interview with The News on Wednesday, only that he’d try.

“Despite the myth of being good at multitasking, we are actually commanded to give all our attention to the task at hand,” Yerman said.

