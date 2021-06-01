Staff nurses from Skylark recently received Forget Me Not ultrasound training and certification at the center located at 3548 Community Road, Brunswick. The training was on the clinic’s newest General Electric Versana ultrasound machine provided by a grant through the Knights of Columbus.
Roxanne Kalata Ertel, BA, CNMT, RDMS, presented 16 accredited course hours, adding additional skills to their current scope of ultrasound practice.
The two-day training included didactic, as well as hands-on scanning. The approved accreditation followed the SDMS, AIUM, ACOG and AWHONN guidelines and objectives. Ann Marie Kirk, RDMS, also participated and assisted with the training.
Skylark offers free pregnancy testing, ultrasounds and STI testing for women at each locations in Brunswick, Jesup, Kingsland and the mobile unit servicing, Hinesville, Waycross, Nahunta and Richmond Hill. For more information, call 912-267-1100.
Pictured are Helen Raczkowski, from left, Roxanne Kalata Ertel, Sherry Auten, Angie Love, Melody Sheffield, Ann Marie Kirk, Lindsay Bell.