Christy Carter scanned the room, filled with neatly organized baby clothes. In another corner, stacks of car seats, strollers and various other necessities sat at the ready.
“Isn’t this the cutest,” she said, picking up a teeny outfit. “We have it all sectioned by ages. Everything is like new.”
The baby closet — known as the Sky Boutique — is just one of many services that Skylark, a sexual health and care clinic in Brunswick, provides those who find themselves facing an unplanned pregnancy. Carter, the organization’s director of growth and events, says that those they aid often find themselves without any of the basics.
“We offer classes for them and if they attend the classes then they can earn ‘mommy bucks’ that they can use in the store for clothes, diapers, strollers, anything they need really,” she said.
It’s one of many elements of the nonprofit. It also offers ultrasounds, STI testing and pregnancy tests, as well as a mobile unit that travels to provide services. Skylark also offers outreach in the local school system. Registered nurses and doctors oversee the programs. There are three branches located throughout the region with two other locations in Kingsland and Jesup.
The organization as whole, formerly known as CareNet, has been in the community for 28 years. Through it all, it has been credited with helping women make informed decisions about their futures.
“We are primarily here to help couples and individuals who are facing unplanned pregnancies and are in that crisis situation. We are here to provide information and support,” Patrick Eades, executive director, said.
“We have a full staff of nurses and have 108 volunteers. Most of them have been in a situation like that before so they have a good opportunity to help them through their decision-making process. We’re not here to make a decision for anyone ... we just want to make sure that everyone has the information to make an informed decision.”
Of course, in order to continue providing that information, Skylark has to have an income stream. While it does receive some grants and donations, the primary way it raises money is through an annual fundraiser. Skylark in Brunswick, as well as its sister locations, host a dinner program each year. This year, the banquet will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 8 at the Jekyll Island Convention Center. The program will include a dinner, while allowing for safety protocols to be observed.
“The Jekyll Island Convention Center has been really great about doing everything they can to provide the social distancing opportunities. So it may be that we’re spread throughout the convention center ... but we’re going to do everything we can,” Eades said.
“We’re very excited about it and a lot of people have expressed that they are excited to have a live event. There will be a little bit of normalcy that everyone has been missing.”
There’s a lot riding on the success of this event as the proceeds are crucial to the nonprofit’s programming. That evening, they will ask attendees to offer a donation as well as sign on to support Skylark through a monthly pledge.
“We’re predominately a grassroots organization so 99 percent of our support is individuals, businesses and churches. It’s people that have supported us,” he said.
Registration is required for the event.
That may be completed on Skylark’s website — helloskylark.com/banquet. For more information, contact Christy Carter at 912-264-0231.