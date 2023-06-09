Christopher Paul Stelling, singer-songwriter, said there was never a “before” music. It just always was — touring around the world and creating music in his studio.
Visiting his next tour spot, Stelling will perform at the Tiny Market Concert on June 17. The Tiny Market Concert series, created by singer-songwriter Elli Perry and Schroeder’s Market owner Keith Schroeder, intends to bring solo artists into Brunswick to support the artists and to enhance the community’s music scene.
Starting at 7:30 p.m., attendees will experience a chef-hosted three-course meal served with wine and beer, included in the $100 ticket price. Following the dinner, a 45-minute performance will begin around 8:30 p.m. and conclude with dessert.
“This really is something that we don’t have here in the community... They’re hungry for it,” Perry said.
The meal concludes, the kitchen halts and staff members huddle over from behind the counter — cues that the performance is about to begin. This clear separation between dinner and the performance is intentional, Perry says, to redefine artists as being more than just background music.
On April 22, Perry performed as the first artist in the series.
“They were seemingly captivated,” Perry said. “It’s a lot to ask people to give their undivided attention to one person. I don’t think we’re exactly programmed to do that, but that’s the goal when you’re a solo performer.”
Stelling, the second artist in the series, said he feels honored to contribute to the early stages of its development. He will take the stage in Schroeder’s Market, a small fresh market full of baked goods, prepared foods, vegetables, beer and wine — not the typical atmosphere for a performance.
“Sometimes the most beautiful experiences happen in the most unassuming of places,” Stelling said.
Perry found her passion for music when she was young. Since there was a lack of musical opportunity in the South, she left it very young. Now, back in Georgia, Perry aspires to make music flourish in the South.
“I’d like to be a part of giving people a reason to stay or to come,” Perry said.
As more artists enter the music industry, music scenes can thrive in more communities. But with more artists, competition follows. Stelling said the glory of its growth is that more artists have a chance, but it can get “noisy.” Despite the competition, Perry said she created The Tiny Market Concert with the intention of supporting other singer-songwriters like herself.
“There’s more to be gained by supporting others than there is from being wary of competition. In my mind, success is not a finite thing,” Perry said. “There’s enough for everyone, and I just really believe strongly in community.”
With any creative process, Stelling said, music is a “many-headed beast”: writing, developing, recording, making a living and personal discouragement. But in the sea of doubts and challenges, he said “chasing the high” keeps him motivated. The “high,” he says, strikes often — writing a new song, taking the first breath after playing a song and waking up to coffee with stretches of road to his next performance.
Reflecting on his stage presence, Stelling said he does not confine his songs into one experience. Its original creation lacks its consistently blossoming meaning, so he shares the meaning of his songs in the moment, keeping them timeless.
In contrast to other musicians he knows, Stelling said performing in front of an audience surpasses recording in the studio. The studio provides musicians with control, and it attracts those who enjoy the option to rewind and redefine. But Stelling finds passion elsewhere.
“Being in front of an audience is like being on a tightrope,” Stelling said. “The second that you step onto the wire, which is the song, you have to make it to the other side… There’s a thrill in that for me.”