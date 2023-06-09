TinyMarketConcert

Singer-songwriter Christopher Paul Stelling plays his guitar. He will perform at the Tiny Market Concert on June 17.

 Provided photo/Joshua Black Wilkins

Christopher Paul Stelling, singer-songwriter, said there was never a “before” music. It just always was — touring around the world and creating music in his studio.

Visiting his next tour spot, Stelling will perform at the Tiny Market Concert on June 17. The Tiny Market Concert series, created by singer-songwriter Elli Perry and Schroeder’s Market owner Keith Schroeder, intends to bring solo artists into Brunswick to support the artists and to enhance the community’s music scene.

