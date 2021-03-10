Silver Bluff Brewing Company wanted to do something special to keep those who celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in the Golden Isles, so they decided to put on a fun event for the community.
It will feature a 5K run along with a Beer Mile run on top of live music from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday at 1325 Newcastle St., in downtown Brunswick.
“We’ve always wanted to do a beer run. Since we started (the brewery), we thought that would be something really fun to do,” said co-owner Ally Moline. “We’re always trying to think of fun events that will drive traffic and tourism to the downtown area that’s unique — different than what else you see happening in the Golden Isles — Oktoberfest was the first.”
With St. Patrick’s Day, Savannah is usually the spot to go, but Moline said they wanted to do something as well here in the Golden Isles.
“We wanted to do something around St. Patrick’s Day because a lot of people go up to Savannah for St. Patrick’s Day, but we’d love to keep those people that like to celebrate that holiday here,” Moline said. “So we tried to think of something unique that we could do and festive, but also, active and the weather’s usually beautiful that time of year.”
The 5K will be a traditional one with a certified course, and naturally, there will also be prizes, but Moline said they wanted to do it a little less seriously, so they went with the 10 a.m. start time.
“Everybody that registers for the 5K gets a gets a pint afterward if they’re over 21,” Moline said. “We wanted it to be a 5K, but also just a little bit more casual, more laid back.”
As for the beer mile, those participating will have to drink a 12-ounce beer every quarter mile — totaling four beers. It’ll start at 1 p.m.
“You can’t continue to run unless you finish that beer, and you will be disqualified if you can’t finish all of them,” Moline said.
“So you only get to finish the race if you’ve drunk all the beers — you can’t puke, and you can’t spill any beer.”
Those who want to compete in the 5K and beer run need to make sure they register by the end of the day.
Silver Bluff will have 14 beers on tap along with a hard seltzer. They will also be unveiling two Irish beers, an Irish Stout and Irish Red Ale, for the event.
“We’re doing an Irish Stout, and I can tell you, that’s going to be a pretty traditional Irish stout. We’ll have that on nitro as well, so we’ll have it regularly and on nitro,” Moline said. “Then we’ll have an Irish red ale, which we brewed last year, and we sold out. It was just so popular people have been begging for us to bring it back.”
Silver Bluff is known for its brews tasting like beer, so while the green beer is something people look for on holiday, they wanted to be a little more traditional.
“We try not to do anything too gimmicky,” Moline said. “We like things to be very straightforward, and so we decided not to do green beer this year and to do traditional Irish beers instead.”
Head brewer and cicerone Brodie Pierce said they didn’t want to do anything different with their Irish red ale other than giving people an enjoyable and smooth beer to drink.
“It’s a very smooth, easy-drinking beer with a nice like carmel malt flavor. It’s not too hoppy,” Pierce said. “It’s what we call balanced, so it’s got a nice blend of hops and malts. I think that’s why people like it because it’s easy to drink.”
The live music will change throughout the day; Moline said there would be a D.J. for a little while, then some live bands, including Pressure from Jacksonville playing in their beer garden.
Silver Bluff partnered up with King and Prince Seafood, Brunswick Old Town Tours, Reid’s Apothocary and Tipsy McSway’s for the event. Tipsy’s and Reid’s will both likely have specials for the day, and Moline said Tipsy’s might have live music as well.
Some of the live music will include Peter A.E. Roth, who will perform Irish music in Machen Square from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Jekyll Square, Jeremey Riddle will play from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tie Dyed Sunset from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
There will also be a performance of Baskerville, a Sherlock Holmes comedy, at Brunswick Actors Theatre at 8 p.m.
Other downtown merchants will be participating on Saturday as well. Magnolia Market will have a St. Patrick’s Day mug that you can get your photo on it for $15, and Blue Cottage Pottery will have people making shamrocks and four-leaf clovers.
Painted Planet Art Studio will teach people to paint leprechauns at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. — it’ll cost $30 per person. There will also be local artists in the squares demonstrating their styles and selling their art.
There is also a pot of gold raffle tickets that people can purchase for $10 at many shops and restaurants downtown.
Moline said the community feeling that downtown Brunswick has is one reason they chose to do this so that people can continue to support the community.
“We always want to include local restaurants that can feed off of events. Even the ones that aren’t sponsoring, we try to make everybody aware of what we’re doing so that they can feed off of it in the best way possible,” Moline said.
“The reason that we built this brewery downtown is that we believe in downtown — a rising tide raises all ships like they say, and we just believe that the better we work together, the better it is for everybody.”
For more information and to register for the 5K and beer run, contact Silver Bluff Brewery at 912-275-7025 or visit their Facebook page. People can also contact the Downtown Development Authority for more information at 912-265-4032.