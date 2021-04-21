Brunswick’s annual Blessing of the Fleet may be the country’s oldest, running consecutively for 83 years. But this year, the event is adding a twist — a cooking contest.
Titled the Southeast Georgia Shrimp Standoff, the showdown will feature teams going head-to-head to create their best dish. The teams — each boasting one to three members — will be categorized as either amateurs or professionals and will compete against others of that same level. Only 12 teams will be allowed, and Jennifer Krouse says there’s already a couple that have signed on.
But the event coordinator for Downtown Development Authority is welcoming others who would like to reserve their spot for the May 8 event.
“This is the brainchild of Brandy Owens. She loves all of those cooking shows,” Krouse said with a laugh. “We thought it was a great idea and would allow people to be creative and show off their best shrimp dish.”
The contest will begin at 11:30 a.m. under the pavilion at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Teams will have a selection of ingredients to use in making their masterpieces. But, Krouse says, there will be a few challenges along the way.
“They will be given an hour to create their shrimp dish, but they will have to incorporate a secret ingredient. We will have eight surprise ingredients on a wheel, and we will spin it every 15 minutes,” she said. “Whatever it lands on is what they have to add. It’s kind of a blend of Guy’s Grocery Games and Chopped.”
And, she adds, those won’t be your run of the mill items.
“It could be anything from Spam to Cheetos or something like mayonnaise. But we’ll also have the staples. We will give them the things they need to make like shrimp and grits if that’s what they want to do,” she said.
Creating something delicious out of a hodgepodge of ingredients may be tricky, but Krouse says it will be worth contestants’ while.
“There will be three judges tasting the dishes,” she said. “The winners will get cash prizes, and of course, bragging rights. I think it’s going to be very interesting.”
The cooking contest won’t be the only food-centric piece of the puzzle. Another of the day’s activities will also be a new one — a shrimp eating contest.
“That will be a peel and eat shrimp contests at 1 p.m. There will be three pounds of shrimp,” she said.
The blend of traditional pieces of the Blessing and new parts of the festivities will be on full display. The cooking and eating portions will add an element, as will an inaugural beauty pageant.
“The young ladies will have the opportunity to win scholarships,” Krouse added.
But there will still be all of the aspects that locals and visitors have come to love. Three area bands will perform throughout the day. And, of course, the blessing itself will be held at 2 p.m. and offered by Father Tim McKeown of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Brunswick.
“We’ll also have our nonprofits, with organizations like Keep Golden Isles Beautiful, so there will be an educational component. We’ve invited the Altamaha Riverkeeper,” she said. “It won’t only be fun, it will also be educational. It’s going to be a lot of fun. I hope lots of new people will come out and enjoy the day.”